ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jimi Hendrix Estate Sues Experience Band Members Over Streaming Royalties

By Philip Trapp
103GBF
103GBF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The estate of the late guitar icon Jimi Hendrix, Experience Hendrix, has preemptively sued the estates of the other two core members of Hendrix's flagship 1960s rock band, The Jimi Hendrix Experience. Details of the lawsuit emerged this week after those representing the late Noel Redding and the late...

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Estate of Emergency: Jimi Hendrix Estate Preemptively Sue Noel Redding, Mitch Mitchell’s Heirs

Are you experienced in contract law? The folks running the estates of all three deceased members of the Jimi Hendrix Experience hope they are. Dorothy Weber, the lawyer representing Experience Hendrix, LLC (Jimi’s estate) and Sony Music Entertainment, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday preemptively claiming that the estates representing late bassist Noel Redding and deceased drummer Mitch Mitchell do not have the right to sue them with copyright claims.
ENTERTAINMENT
antiMUSIC

Jimi Hendrix Music, Money, Madness Documentary Coming to Theaters

(Bob Merlis) The long-awaited worldwide theatrical debut of Music, Money, Madness... Jimi Hendrix In Maui, the Grammy-nominated documentary from Abramorama, will be taking place next month. The film will simultaneously premiere in Buffalo, Oklahoma City, Tacoma and various California cities. Screenings will also take place throughout February in cities across...
MOVIES
themusicuniverse.com

‘Jimi Hendrix In Maui’ gets theatrical release

The first of February sees the long-awaited worldwide theatrical debut of Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix In Maui, the Grammy-nominated documentary from Abramorama. The film will simultaneously premiere in Buffalo, Oklahoma City, Tacoma and various California cities. Screenings will also take place throughout February in cities across North America and the rest of the world, including Boston, Vancouver, Albuquerque, Tulsa, Portland (OR) San Diego, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Orlando as well as in the Netherlands, Mexico, Spain and other countries soon to be announced. Nominated this year in the Best Music Film category, the film chronicles the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s storied visit to Maui in 1970, and how they became ensnared in the controversial, countercultural film Rainbow Bridge.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noel Redding
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Mitch Mitchell
Rolling Stone

Pete Rock’s Lawyer: Why the Producer May Sue Nas Over ‘Illmatic’ Royalties

Around 1993, Nas — then a hotly tipped teenage rapper assembling a murderers’ row of producers for his debut album — showed up to Pete Rock’s basement studio in Mount Vernon, New York, and the pair started mapping out a song. Rock, whose pioneering boom-bap beats had helped create a template for 1990s New York rap, had already been impressed by the gifted rapper’s previous singles. But when Rock cued up a mellow piano loop from jazz legend Ahmad Jamal’s 1970 song “I Love Music,” he knew he had something. “That was the first beat, and when he heard it, I...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Years Before Neil Young Took on Spotify and Joe Rogan, He Bashed Starbucks Over GMOs

Neil Young published a letter on his website Monday afternoon demanding that Spotify remove all of his music. “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” he wrote. “Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule. “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform,” he continued. “They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both.” He took down the letter after just a few hours, but it had...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalties#The Estates#Experience Hendrix#Guitar World#Sony Music Entertainment#Rolling Stone#The U S District Court
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Eric Clapton called out after comparing Covid vaccines to ‘mass hypnosis’ scheme

Eric Clapton has sparked outrage online after claiming people who have had the Covid vaccine are victims of “mass formation hypnosis”, during a recent interview. The 76-year-old rocker previously claimed he suffered “disastrous” side effects allegedly due to the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying his hands and feet were “either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless” and he feared he “would never play [the guitar] again.” He also released an anti-lockdown single, “Stand and Deliver”, with Van Morrison in 2020. Speaking to The Real Music Observer in an interview uploaded to their YouTube channel on 21 January, Clapton said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Keith Urban Takes Over Some of Adele’s Dates at Caesars Palace, as Her Sets Are Loaded Out

While Adele’s stage sets are reportedly being loaded out of Caesars Palace, it’s clear the venue plans to make use of some of the many weekends she left dark on the Colosseum calendar, as Keith Urban has just been booked on some nights in March that tickets had been sold for her to play there. Urban was already set to perform at the Las Vegas theater on Memorial Day weekend, after Adele’s run was to have wrapped up there, and now Caesars has announced that it’s booked dates prior to those, too, for the country superstar. His additional dates at the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC
Popculture

Ron Perlman Engaged to Former Co-Star

Ron Perlman is officially an engaged man. While it was previously reported that Perlman was engaged to Allison Dunbar, his former StartUp co-star, the couple hadn't confirmed the news until now. On Tuesday, Dunbar posted a video on Instagram and referred to Perlman as her "fiancé," putting any speculation to rest.
CELEBRITIES
CLASSIX 107.9

Black Radio Pioneer Sidney Miller Jr., Has Passed Away

Sidney Miller Jr. was best known for being the founder and publisher of Black Radio Exclusive (BRE) magazine. To aspiring Black entrepreneurs and lovers of Black music, he was a true pioneer. In 1976, Sidney Miller Jr. and his wife Susan Miller, launched one of the first Black-owned magazines to solely focus on Black music. The […]
MUSIC
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy