Jimi Hendrix Estate Sues Experience Band Members Over Streaming Royalties

The first of February sees the long-awaited worldwide theatrical debut of Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix In Maui, the Grammy-nominated documentary from Abramorama. The film will simultaneously premiere in Buffalo, Oklahoma City, Tacoma and various California cities. Screenings will also take place throughout February in cities across North America and the rest of the world, including Boston, Vancouver, Albuquerque, Tulsa, Portland (OR) San Diego, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Orlando as well as in the Netherlands, Mexico, Spain and other countries soon to be announced. Nominated this year in the Best Music Film category, the film chronicles the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s storied visit to Maui in 1970, and how they became ensnared in the controversial, countercultural film Rainbow Bridge.
