Phil Your Glass: One True Zin will make you break your dry January resolution

It seems like every time I open Instagram, I see a new shiny adaptogen-infused product calling my name. But if you’re like me, you actually have no idea what the heck an adaptogen really is, so what’s the 411 on them? In short, adaptogens are herbal supplements that “adapt” to your body’s needs. They’ve been known to help boost your mood, de-stress and combat fatigue, and now, you can drink them in many fancy forms that can level-up your self-care routine in the new year. As of late, I’ve been spotting more and more adaptogen-infused drinks, and I’ve taken quite a few for a road test that have become a staple in my fridge—like the Oprah-loved Clevr Blends superfood lattes.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO