ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

'This is just unprecedented': Puppy boom, staff shortages press South Shore veterinarians

By Alexandra Weliever, The Patriot Ledger
northwestgeorgianews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHINGHAM - Veterinarian Lisa Kimball said something happened last week that she'd never seen before. The VCA South Shore Animal Hospital sent a fax to the Old Derby Animal Hospital in Hingham, where she works, with a simple message: Don't send us any more animals today. We can't take emergency...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Veterinarians warn of low blood supply for animals as well amid nationwide shortage

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- As a nationwide blood shortage reaches critical levels, there is also an urgent need to refuel blood banks for cats and dogs. Right now, the supply of dog and cat blood is dangerously low at Milwaukee area clinics, and also at national pet blood banks. If you have a pet in good health, vets hope you'll consider becoming a donor in the new year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina faces shortage of large-animal veterinarians

GERMANTOWN, N.C. — In rural areas across America, farmers are in dire need of large-animal veterinarians. According to a study by Pawsome Advice, less than 10% of veterinary graduates take a rural job, and they expect a shortage of approximately 15,000 veterinarians overall by 2025. What You Need To...
ANIMALS
BBC

Covid in nurseries: Staff shortages 'mentally exhausting'

Nurseries across the UK are struggling to cope - and even to remain open - because of the rise in staff absences as a result of Covid-19. We visited one nursery owner in Stockport to hear her story. The sound of the front door buzzer at Nina's Nursery, in Stockport,...
EDUCATION
northwestgeorgianews.com

First rabies case of 2022: Davidson County man bitten by fox

Jan. 26—A Davidson County man who was bitten by a wild fox on Sunday, Jan. 23 marks the first reported case of rabies in the county, according to the Davidson County Health Department. The health department was notified of the wild animal bite incident, and the animal has tested...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterinary Care#Veterinary Hospital#South Shore#Animal Shelters#Vca#Old Derby
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Pets
NBC News

Florida district will no longer allow excused absences for kids staying home due to Covid concerns

A Florida school district, the ninth largest in the nation, will no longer allow excused absences for students who remain at home due to Covid-19 concerns. Orange County Public Schools, which has over 206,000 students at 202 Orlando-area schools, made the announcement Wednesday, saying parents "keeping students home during the increased Covid-19 cases" will no longer be able to get excused absences for their children starting Jan. 31.
FLORIDA STATE
Wyoming News

Keeping Weight Stable Could Help Save Your Brain

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Older adults who maintain a steady weight as they age are less likely to experience rapid cognitive decline, regardless of how much they weigh to start, new research suggests. “There’s something about maintaining weight and BMI that seems to reflect some health resilience,” said study author Michal Schnaider Beeri, a professor of psychiatry at Icahn Mount Sinai in New York City. (BMI is an estimate of body fat based on height and weight.) ...
WEIGHT LOSS
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Become A Veterinarian

Train to be a veterinarian! Learn about this program and others from Valley College here.
CLEVELAND, OH
fox29.com

Red Cross declares first ever 'blood crisis' amid unprecedented shortage

The American Red Cross has declared its first-ever national blood crisis in the U.S., warning the public about the worst shortage in over a decade. The nonprofit said in a statement this week that U.S. blood centers in recent weeks have reported "less than a one-day’s supply of blood of certain critical blood types—a dangerously low level."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sacramento

Smoking Solution? California Bill Would Eliminate Litter Left Behind By Smokers

AUBURN (CBS13) — Sally Dawley, better known as the “Auburn Butt Lady,” has spent eight years picking up cigarette butts littered on the ground. “Ten different days since I have started, I have picked up over 3,000 butts in one day,” Dawley explained. For Dawley, the burned butts are not only a concern for the environment but to animals as well. “I want to walk up to smokers and smack them with my broom,” Dawley said. “It’s like ‘Come on, people,’ these things are poison. Dogs will eat them.” A new bill is now offering a solution to the litter left behind by smokers...
AUBURN, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Declining In Pennsylvania But Health Officials Urge Caution

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania are declining, but health officials are warning it’s too early to let down our guard. The state averaged 15,294 new cases a day from Jan. 17-23, down about 10,000 from last week. The number of people hospitalized also dropped by 12.8%. “Although we are seeing a slight decrease in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases, it is much too early to let down our guard,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said in a news release. “What we have seen during previous surges is that hospitalizations remain high for a couple of weeks after case counts start to decline. That means that our frontline healthcare workers need our continued support and a commitment to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status and get tested when appropriate,” Klinepeter said. The Allegheny County Health Department reported 11,821 infections from Jan. 16-22, and 72 people also died during that time. A little over 75% of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Dartmouth

DHMC contends with staff shortages and full ICU

DHMC pulmonologist and critical care chief David Feller-Kopman reports that over 90% of COVID-19 patients in the ICU and on ventilators are unvaccinated. As a result of significant spikes in cases of COVID-19 nationwide and in the Upper Valley over the past few months, and in large part due to the onset of the omicron variant, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center is reporting staff shortages and full intensive care units.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy