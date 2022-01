The Cleveland Browns helped raise the profile of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. The Cleveland Browns brought on Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in 2020 to be Andrew Berry’s assistant GM. He did a fine job in that role and no doubt learned a lot from Berry, who has developed the roster over the last two years. While the Browns failed to live up to expectations, injuries were really the true issue the team faced. Berry has done a fine job and built a nice defensive unit with very little in the way of big-money players. This is something Adofo-Mensah will surely take with him when he leaves, as he’s rumored to be going to Minnesota to be the Vikings’ new GM.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO