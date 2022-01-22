Why Jason Aldean Suddenly Started Talking About Politics

Jason Aldean starts off the new year with the announcement of his next single “Trouble With A Heartbreak,” which is available alongside its new music video. Jason says of the new song, “The cool thing about putting out two parts of this record is having fans hear all the different influences I grew up on. This song hit me right when I heard it and reminded me of those bitter R&B breakup songs that take me back to riding through the backroads of Georgia.”

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO