A photo of what looks like the Foo Fighters' jet was snapped at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek airport, fueling speculation that the rockers might be in town. Dave Grohl is living his best life, so is anyone surprised that his band has a private jet? It is ironic, since the Foo Fighters take their name from a term used by World War II pilots, but yes, they did, indeed learn to fly. When Stewart Copeland interviewed the band in 2005, they picked him up in a Gulf Stream IV. For those in a certain tax bracket, planes are like bikes, cars and boats- the only one you think about is the next one. The Foo Fighters later flew an A319 in 2014 and then upgraded to a Boeing 737. Is their newest plane this A220 that was on the tarmac at Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport?

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO