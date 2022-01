With the pandemic taking over the world for the past two years, some have been able to exploit use the unprecedented circumstances for their own benefit.TikTok user Ellie Middleton (@elliemiddleton1973) posted the lengths she went to in order to miss work and go on a night out with pals instead.At the beginning of the video, Middleton can be seen partying in a nightclub where she revealed how she was able to avoid having to go to work by lying to her boss and told him she had Covid, meaning she had to isolate at home as the text overlay read:...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 HOURS AGO