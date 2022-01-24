ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Gillett wants to director another Scream movie

Corydon Times-Republican
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler Gillett wants to director another Scream movie....

www.corydontimes.com

WLTX.com

'Madea' character makes a comeback for new Tyler Perry Netflix movie

ATLANTA — It's the news Tyler Perry fans are excited about — Madea is back. In about a month, Netflix will drop "A Madea Homegoing," bringing his beloved character out of retirement. The multi-faceted entertainer, studio owner, and philanthropist made the announcement in an Instagram post on Jan....
ATLANTA, GA
Variety

Bradley Cooper Confirms ‘A Star Is Born’ Directorial Follow-Up ‘Maestro’ Starts Filming in May

Bradley Cooper confirmed during a conversation with Mahershala Ali as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, presented by Amazon Studios, that “Maestro” will finally start filming this May. Netflix’s “Maestro” marks Cooper’s first directorial effort since the blockbuster success of his feature debut, “A Star Is Born.” Cooper also stars in “Maestro” as esteemed Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein, with Carey Mulligan on board to play Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre. “I wanted to be a conductor since I was a kid,” Cooper told Ali about the new film. “I was obsessed with it, asked Santa Claus for a baton when I...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Orphan: First Kill’ Star Isabelle Fuhrman on Reprising Esther Role Without VFX or Special Makeup

Isabelle Fuhrman is reprising her famous role of nine-year-old Esther from 2009’s Orphan in the upcoming prequel Orphan: First Kill. But instead of Fuhrman playing an older version of the iconic character, she will once again play the nine-year-old, without any de-aging work or CGI, which she calls “a challenge.” “I love the challenge of being able to play a kid because that’s never historically been done in cinema — I was like looking all this up, because I love looking up old movie history and things like that, and I was like, ‘Oh, an adult has never reprised the role...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tyler Gillett
Variety

From Timothée Chalamet to Chloe Zhao, Variety’s 10 to Watch Series Has Spotlighted Emerging Talent for 25 Years

For the past 25 years, Variety editors and staff have compiled annual lists of industry talent to look out for, stretching various capacities, including directors, writers, producers, cinematographers, and comics. When looking back on the lists from each year, it’s striking to see how many impactful names have blossomed with hugely successful careers within Hollywood, and with some of the individuals taking a surprising route to stardom. It also underscores the innate ability of the Variety team to discover and take early note of the many talented people who have become entertainment icons over several generations. The first 10 Actors to...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Scream 6 Idea That Has The Current Scream Directors Very Excited

The Scream franchise has been very successful at spawning sequels. The current Scream movie that’s playing in theaters is actually the fifth installment in the franchise. And even though it has some very real closure for the three legacy characters, the directing team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett recently told CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast that they would be honored to return for Scream 6, and even have gone so far as to think about an idea that would really excite them regarding the challenge of wading back into a horror franchise that comments on horror sequels.
MOVIES
Anchorage Daily News

Review: I scream, you scream, we all scream for no more ‘Scream’ movies

The “Scream” franchise began in 1996 as a piece of brilliant meta-horror: a slasher movie, directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson, that cleverly critiqued the conventions of the genre in a way that was genuinely scary, genuinely funny and, most important, fun. The idea of a masked serial killer who uses the arch insights of a slasher-movie fan to torment his victims, also slasher-movie fans, before killing them was slyly, pleasurably circular. But by the time “Scream 4″ rolled around - the last installment by its original collaborators before Craven’s 2015 death - the filmmakers didn’t seem to care if we were laughing with their wit or at their laziness, as I wrote of the 2011 sequel.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Prepare For New SCREAM Movie By Listening To The Score

Varèse Sarabande has announced that the cd and digital copies of the soundtrack for the newest Scream movie have been released. Not only can you get the 24 track cd composed by Brian Tyler, but you can get special releases of the vinyl containing 14 tracks picked by Tyler. One special edition will come in a spooky reflective mirror board jacket while the other will be a special pressing in clear vinyl with red smoke. These special vinyls are available for pre order now and are set to release on June 10.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Review: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett’s SCREAM ’22

I know some of you may disagree, but I’m happy to be back in Woodsboro once again. Despite Ghostface and his iconic voice returning in the third season of “Scream: The TV Series,” all of the elements that make Scream what it really is were missing from that incarnation. As with Michael Myers and his horror series, if The Trinity return for any scary adventure, then I’m planting my ass in movie seat. Scream ’22 is different, though, because not only is it featuring new directors and writers – and their varying styles from the late Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson – but it feels like a different vehicle completely. And I’m here for the change. Scream ’22 has more action than previous installments and it’s certainly bloodier than the previous two. Cheers to the creators who brought the series back to its gory, balls to the walls glory. Here’s looking at you directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.
MOVIES
WTNH.com

At the Movies: ‘Scream’

(WTNH) – Word is that ‘Scream’ is neither sequel nor reboot. The word sequel has been invented just for it. It still stars Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette. They’re joined by newcomers Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, and Jack Quaid, son of Dennis. They’ll be...
MOVIES
fox4kc.com

Shawn Edwards ranks all five “Scream” movies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The fifth movie in the “Scream” franchise opens in theaters this weekend. FOX4 Film Critic and Great Day KC guest host, Shawn Edwards, ranks all five movies:. 5. Scream 3 (2000) – This was originally set up to be the “final” installment. But...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ETOnline.com

How to Watch 'Scream 5' and Catch Up On Every Scream Movie

Do you like scary movies? Then you're probably already screaming with excitement over the release of Scream 5. The franchise credited for revitalizing the horror genre and injecting the gory medium with dark comedy has a new chilling and chuckle-inducing chapter on the way, and you won’t want to miss it.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Interview: Radio Silence Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and Producer Chad Villella Discuss the Pressure of Taking on a New SCREAM & the Art of Crafting a Killer Opening Scene

This past weekend, horror fans all over were introduced to a new era of Scream movies, with the filmmaking collective known as Radio Silence taking over the directorial (and producing) reins for this fifth installment of the popular horror franchise that had been kicked off a little more than 25 years ago now by Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson. During a recent press day for Scream (2022), Daily Dead had the opportunity to speak with the directing duo of Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin as well as producer Chad Villella about the pressures of taking on a new Scream film and celebrating the legacy of this franchise as well as Craven’s contributions to the genre as well.
MOVIES
KPBS

Ghostface is back for yet another 'Scream'

The new "Scream," which can't even muster a number or subtitle, dubs itself a "requel" — a reboot, remake, and sequel all rolled into one. The new "Scream" starts exactly like the first one did 25 years ago, with a young woman, alone in a house, answering the phone and dealing with a playful killer who wants to give her a test. In the first film it was Drew Barrymore and in a genuinely bold move, director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson killed the star off in the opening scene.
MOVIES
Collider

First Four 'Scream' Movies Ranked by 'Scream 5' Star Melissa Barrera

Melissa Barrera is taking over. She made a huge impression in the Starz series, Vida, but her star soared especially high in 2021 with the release of Jon M. Chu’s electric adaptation of In the Heights. Now the trend continues via a headlining role in the new Scream movie.
MOVIES
WAMU

The 1A Movie Club: ‘Scream’ and the ’90s slasher

The latest installment in the classic slasher series ‘Scream’ series hit the big screen last week. This latest chapter comes more than 20 years after the first. The first films were celebrated for their blend of horror and humor conveyed by their all-star casts which included Drew Barrymore, Courteney Cox, and Neve Campbell.
MOVIES
Herald & Review

MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,' 'Scream'

The last thing you see before the title card for "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania" drops at the end of the movie is a character shrugging with a smile as if to say, "It is what it is." It's a pretty good summation of the film itself. The fourth and final installment...
MOVIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Movie Trailer: ‘A Madea Homecoming’ [Starring Tyler Perry]

Mark those calendars because Madea is coming to Netflix next month. And, true to form, she has no chill. ‘A Madea Homecoming’ hits the streamer on February 25 and brings the drama with it. The matriarch’s latest adventure centers on her great-grandson’s college graduation. Festivities take a...
MOVIES

