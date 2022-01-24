ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Education Exchange: Debunking the 1619 Project

A resident fellow at the Alexander Hamilton Institute for the Study of Western Civilization, Mary Grabar, joins Paul E. Peterson to discuss Grabar’s new book, Debunking The 1619 Project: Exposing the Plan to Divide America.

Education Next

What It Means to ‘Teach Like a Champion’ in 2022

Doug Lemov has just released Teach Like a Champion 3.0. The book updates Teach Like a Champion, which was a sensation when it came out in 2010. Today Doug, formerly a teacher, a principal, and a charter school founder, is the co-managing director of the Teach Like a Champion organization, which helps educators master the practices described in the book. Given the extraordinary disruptions of schooling, I thought it worth checking in with Doug on what the latest version of Teach Like a Champion has to offer.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Education Next

The ‘Success Sequence’ Can Help Schools Bridge Our Divides

A question that’s loomed large in debates over civics, history, and what’s been labeled “critical race theory” is whether there are still shared values that unite Americans on the left and right. After all, while we all say we want schools to help students grow into virtuous and responsible citizens, it’s not clear we agree on what that actually means. And while debates over these things can fill the media feed, it doesn’t necessarily leave school leaders or policymakers with an idea of how to move forward.
EDUCATION
Education Next

2022 Edu-Scholar Public Influence: Top Tens

Yesterday, we unveiled the 2022 Edu-Scholar Public Influence Rankings. Of course, over the years, readers have also expressed an interest in how scholars fared when it came to particular fields of study. After all, education research includes a lot of people doing very different kinds of work. Consequently, where scholars rank overall may be less telling than where they rank within their field. Today, we’ll report on the top 10 finishers for five disciplinary categories. (For a detailed discussion of how the scoring was done, see Tuesday’s post.)
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Education Next

What It Takes to Be an Effective Public Scholar

In this space on Wednesday, I’ll be publishing the 2022 Edu-Scholar Public Influence Rankings, honoring the 200 education scholars who had the biggest influence on the nation’s education discourse last year. Today, I want to take a few moments to explain the purpose of those rankings. (I’ll review the scoring rubric tomorrow.)
EDUCATION
Education Next

Post-New Year School Closures Defy Common Sense

As Covid enters its Omicron phase, common sense is beginning to creep in. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have cut quarantine time to five days from ten days not because new research has suddenly produced a new magic number but because a ten-day interval is disrupting the country’s transport systems, restaurants, health provider networks, and economy as a whole.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Education Next

Education Next

