The next announcement about the BBC licence fee “will be the last”, the Culture Secretary has said, amid reports it will be frozen for the next two years.The annual payment, which normally changes on April 1 each year, is expected to be kept at the current rate of £159 until April 2024.Nadine Dorries indicated she wanted to find a new funding model for the BBC after the current licence fee funding deal expires in 2027.This licence fee announcement will be the last. The days of the elderly being threatened with prison sentences and bailiffs knocking on doors, are over. Time...

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO