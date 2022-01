Is a unique new gastropub in Philadelphia, opening in spring 2022. The space formerly housed Nomad Pizza. The concept first opened in New York and is a homage to the Harry Potter series, which is the inspiration behind the restaurant's concept. However, unlike the Harry Potter books, the Philadelphia location won't serve drinks with a witches' broom. Instead, guests will be able to try their hand at making a cocktail based on real science.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO