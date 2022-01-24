ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

France bars unvaccinated from restaurants, sports venues

 3 days ago

People who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer allowed in France’s restaurants, bars, tourist sites and sports venues unless they recently recovered from the virus....

SuperTalk 1270

Twin Cities Bars, Restaurants, Venues To Ramp Up Requirements

On Wednesday, Minneapolis and Saint Paul Mayors dropped new requirements. In both cities changes coming on January 19, Ticketed events will see changes beginning January 26th. Mayors Jacob Frey and Melvin Carter announced their respective cities would institute a proof of vaccination or negative test taken within 72 hours for “customers at all places people eat or drink” – noting it would include stadium events, but schools and hospitals would be exempt. An explicit expiration date for the mandate was not provided.
Sweden extends virus restrictions; Danes likely to end them

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden announced Wednesday that several coronavirus restrictions will be extended for another two weeks while neighboring Denmark was expected to announce that it no …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Robb Report

France Will Return 15 Nazi-Looted Works, Including Paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall

France has finalized the restitution of 15 artworks sold under duress or looted by the Nazis, including paintings by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall. The bill passed unanimously on Tuesday in the French National Assembly, and is expected to be approved by its Senate on February 15. In a statement, the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, applauded the vote, saying that the continued dispossession of the art was “the denial of the humanity [of these Jewish families], their memory, their memories.” Among the collection is a painting by Chagall, titled The Father, which was looted from David Cender, a Polish Jewish musician and luthier, who arrived...
New Italy president still elusive after 4th round of voting

ROME (AP) — Lawmakers and regional representatives failed for a fourth day Thursday to find consensus on a new Italian president, even after the threshold for victory passed to a simple majority …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
St. Louis' most anticipated restaurants and bars of 2022

Although 2021 was another monumentally difficult year for the food and drink industry, 2022 is already looking bright in St. Louis when it comes to new places to dine. Whether it's a St. Louis outpost of a regional restaurant, a new LGBTQ+ gathering place or pizza made by an acclaimed chef, there will be something new for everyone's tastes this year.
Mexico's remittances pass $50 billion, surge during pandemic

COMACHUEN, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s remittances — the money migrants send home to their relatives — have soared in the past two years, and are now expected to top $50 billion for the first time …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers.
McDonald's ends 2021 strong, but costs rising

McDonald’s ended 2021 on a high note with U.S. customers spending more and fewer restaurant closures in Europe from coronavirus restrictions. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log...
SELF

Free N95 Masks Are Available in These Pharmacies

A week after the White House announced a plan to provide 400 million free N95 masks to people in the U.S., the goods have arrived. The nonsurgical masks, which come from the United States’ National Strategic Stockpile and are set to be distributed via local pharmacies across the country, have reportedly already started arriving in stores. “Last week masks began shipping and arriving at pharmacies and grocers around [the] country,” a White House official told CNN.
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
The Independent

Coffee, cashew and avocado-growing regions to shift as planet warms

Crops such as coffee, cashew and avocado are among the world’s most important cash crops – those grown for their commercial value rather than for direct use by the grower.Plantations can range from enormous operations to smallholdings and contribute significantly to the livelihoods of farmers, including in many developing countries.However, new research warns that the regions most suitable for growing these crops could fundamentally change as the Earth warms due to the climate crisis.ââScientists at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences in Switzerland said that ââexisting research has already suggested that the climate crisis will reduce suitability for growing coffee...
TravelNoire

Maria del Valle: The Black Woman Considered 'The Mother Of The Homeland' In Argentina

As we reported in June 2021, Black people in Argentina have been treated as an invisible minority for a very long time. Portrayed as the whitest country in Latin America, the saying “Aqui no hay negros”—There are no Blacks here—has been very popular among Argentine citizens. Ironically, the key person in the fight for independence of Argentina in the 19th century was María Remedios del Valle, a Black Argentine woman.
TheConversationCanada

The death of caremongering: Canadians are tired and most believe getting COVID-19 is inevitable

As a record-breaking snowstorm blanketed most of southern Ontario mid-January, while Omnicron cases were still surging, it was heartwarming to see stories of passengers pushing TTC buses out of the snow, people helping the elderly and Ontario Premier Doug Ford digging out stranded drivers — which he was immediately criticized for. Many saw these acts as the epitome of Canadian kindness, reminiscent of the caremongering movement that started as a Facebook group in Toronto in March 2020. Caremongering was a community-led social movement to help seniors and those at risk during the pandemic. The caremongering movement quickly spread across Canada and...
