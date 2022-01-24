‘Pandemic Pinball’

Dan Bongino, the right-wing radio commentator who hosts a weekly Fox News series, has been permanently suspended from YouTube. “We terminated Dan Bongino’s channels for circumventing our Terms of Service by posting a video while there was an active strike and suspension associated with the account,” a spokesperson for YouTube said. “When a channel receives a strike, it is against our Terms of Service to post content or use another channel to circumvent the suspension. If a channel is terminated, the uploader is unable to use, own or create any other YouTube channels.” YouTube issued a seven-day suspension on Bongino’s account on...

