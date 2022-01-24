My Turn: Honor MLK by supporting voting rights

Willie Terrell was the keynote speaker Sunday during the “Celebrating Life and Legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” at Penn Center. Terrell, a motivational speaker and current Vice President of the Gullah Geechee Initiative Foundation, said King’s message is getting lost with today’s youth. “Everybody with the wrong message is willing to talk.” He noted the violent rhetoric in today’s music and other social media is part of the cause of some of today’s social issues. “Kids don’t know they are being programmed by the music they listen to.” He also blamed the militarization of the some groups and pointed to the Jan. 6 riots in Washington, D.C., as an example.” Photo by Bob Sofaly.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO