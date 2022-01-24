ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

My Turn: Honor MLK by supporting voting rights

West Hawaii Today
 3 days ago

As I write this, it is the federal holiday to honor the birthday of civil rights hero, Martin Luther King Jr. On the...

www.westhawaiitoday.com

Comments / 0

i-70scout.com

MLK Marade Spotlights Drive to Protect Voting Rights

As Democrats in Congress struggle to get enough votes to pass new federal voter protections, Denver’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day “Marade” – a hybrid march and parade – saw strong turnout yesterday. The pandemic forced last year’s event to go virtual. Denver resident...
DENVER, CO
thegeorgeanne.com

A Brief History of MLK’s Battle for Voting Rights

Voting rights is a huge issue in America. It’s the deciding factor between how things are done in this country, from implementing laws, leaders and even the future of the country as a whole. It doesn’t matter where you are on party lines, the right to vote should be respected. No one knew that more than Martin Luther King Jr, which is why he advocated for them through his civil rights career.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
yourislandnews.com

HONORING MLK

Willie Terrell was the keynote speaker Sunday during the “Celebrating Life and Legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” at Penn Center. Terrell, a motivational speaker and current Vice President of the Gullah Geechee Initiative Foundation, said King’s message is getting lost with today’s youth. “Everybody with the wrong message is willing to talk.” He noted the violent rhetoric in today’s music and other social media is part of the cause of some of today’s social issues. “Kids don’t know they are being programmed by the music they listen to.” He also blamed the militarization of the some groups and pointed to the Jan. 6 riots in Washington, D.C., as an example.” Photo by Bob Sofaly.
POLITICS
The Week

Harris says to 'truly honor' the legacy of MLK, voting rights legislation must pass

Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday urged the Senate to "do its job" and pass voting rights legislation. Harris marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day by appearing virtually at an event hosted by the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. In a pointed message, Harris said that in order to "truly honor the legacy of the man we celebrate today, we must continue to fight for the freedom to vote, for freedom for all."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
miamitimesonline.com

Failure to pass voting rights bills by MLK Day

On the commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, the son of the slain civil rights leader called the current administration out for their failure to pass either of the voting bills by the holiday. “You were successful with infrastructure, which is a great thing -- but we need...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Miami

On This MLK Day, Some Mobilize To Protect Voting Rights

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As many commemorate this Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, some are also mobilizing to fight against a series of laws that are believed to be shutting some voices out. “It’s Orwellian doublespeak to invoke the concept of voting rights to mean ballot harvesting or prohibiting voter ID or having taxpayers fund elections,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. Last year, DeSantis signed Senate Bill 90 into law, it forced local elections supervisors to shift and scale back drop boxes, required voters to register more often for mail in ballots, and made it illegal for a trusted care giver or friend to...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Austin

Community members push for voting rights on MLK Day

AUSTIN, Texas — A day of remembrance and an opportunity to advocate for change. Several speakers gathered at Huston-Tillotson University this afternoon to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and push for more voting access. "We're just out here wanting people to not only take in his legacy but...
AUSTIN, TX
foxbangor.com

Local civil rights activist honors MLK Day

BANGOR — A long-time Bangor Civil Rights activist is calling on Mainers to honor and celebrate the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy. Maine Human Rights Coalition President James Varner hosts a gathering every year at the Joshua Champlain Freedom Park in Brewer. Monday morning, the 88-year...
BANGOR, ME
NY1

On MLK Day, Democrats push voting rights in Harlem

He has long been a regular at the National Action Network, but this was Eric Adams’ first time as mayor of New York City. “You did not fight this hard for me to get here and not see things change,” he said to those in attendance. Adams sent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox 32 Chicago

This MLK Day comes with calls for progress on voting rights

ATLANTA - As the nation pauses Monday to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., his family is calling for action from Congress. Dr. King dedicated his life to securing civil rights for Black Americans. His work in securing passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 remains one of his greatest accomplishments.
ATLANTA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago demonstrators push for voting rights bill on MLK Day

CHICAGO - On Monday, family members of Martin Luther King Jr. marched with civil rights activists through Washington D.C. The group held signs calling for congress to pass the voting rights bills. President Biden and Vice President Harris released pre-taped remarks about MLK Day, encouraging Congress to pass the bill.
CHICAGO, IL

