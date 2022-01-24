ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Useful Face Mask Accessories That Make Wearing One More Comfortable

By Kristen Adaway
HuffingtonPost
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWearing a face mask is a part of our everyday lives now, thanks to the pandemic. There have been many updated guidelines and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control over the past two years about which masks to wear and when and even how to wear...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
rewind981.com

Face Masks Make People Look . . . More Attractive?

You’ve probably heard someone complain about how they miss seeing people’s faces in public. But there’s a benefit to face masks: They make people SEXIER. (???) Researchers at Cardiff University have found that both men and women are perceived to look BETTER with a mask covering the lower half of their faces. And that’s NOT because of all the designer face masks that are coming out.
BEAUTY & FASHION
romper.com

How To Make Your KN95 Masks Last A Little Bit Longer Than One Wear

This particular phase of the pandemic may feel like deja vu all over again, but as many experts have pointed out, we have tools for managing the omicron surge that we didn’t have in the earlier stages of Covid. Chief among these are vaccines, of course, but we also have at-home rapid tests and better information about the most effective masks. Cloth masks made sense when we were first learning to protect ourselves, but now high quality KN95 and N95 respirators are recommended for everyone, including children. These masks can be costly — and aren’t always readily available — so knowing how to reuse a KN95 or N95 safely is essential.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox5ny.com

Study: Wearing a mask makes you more attractive

According to a recent study in the Cognitive Research Journal, during the COVID-19 pandemic masks have been found to increase attractiveness. According to the findings, men with masks appealed more to the opposite sex than an uncovered face, and those with blue medical masks ranked the most attractive. "We have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Franklin News Post

What Face Mask Should You Wear?

Has your COVID rapid test expired? Here's how to tell. Rapid COVID-19 tests eventually expire. Here's a crash course on what is meant by expiration for these tests and how to make sure yours is still OK.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huffpost Shopping
Miami Herald

Josie Bates’ Daughter and More Kids Wearing Face Masks Amid Pandemic

Better safe than sorry! Celebrity parents have been giving their children masks while hanging outside amid the coronavirus pandemic, from Milla Jovovich to Jana Kramer. “The girls and I love [our masks] so much,” the Resident Evil star, 44, captioned a June 2020 Instagram selfie with daughters Ever, 12, and Dashiel, 5. “It’s so great to get back to normal life in baby steps and wearing our masks is No. 1 to staying safe and keeping others safe as well.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
newfolks.com

The 9 best breathable and comfortable face masks for kids

Now that we’re in year two of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Omicron variant is spreading, many parents are back to buying masks and mask accessories for their kids. Given how contagious Omicron is, you might be wondering what type of masks will offer the best protection and comfort for your little ones. The  Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommend that children over the age of two should wear masks when indoors and that the masks should be machine-washable, have multiple layers, and be breathable. With so many different types of masks to choose from, picking the best breathable kids’ face mask can seem overwhelming. But no worries — we’ve found some of the top kids’ breathable face masks from Uniqlo, Meakeize, Brave New Look, MaskClub, Marcella Moda, Vistaprint, and Under Armour.
KIDS
The US Sun

When can we stop wearing face masks?

PRIME minister Boris Johnson has declared wearing masks in public spaces like trains, buses, and shops will be scrapped from January 26. However, people are still advised to wear coverings in enclosed or crowded spaces such as the Tube. When do we stop wearing face coverings?. Until January 26, everyone...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RunnersWorld

Want to run more efficiently? Wear a comfortable pair of shoes

The dizzying array of running shoe options now available can make buying a pair an intimidating experience. Do you need one with a carbon plate? What about the model suggested by that influencer on Instagram? Or the shoe favoured by an athlete you admire?. A new study suggests there’s one...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
Medscape News

Flight Turned Around When Passenger Refuses to Wear Face Mask

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. An American Airlines flight that left Miami and headed to London was turned around an hour into its journey on Wednesday because a passenger refused to wear a mask. When flight AAL38 returned to Miami International...
MIAMI, FL
KREX

How to make sure you’re buying real KN95 masks

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While the CDC states, “any mask is better than no mask,” you want to wear the most protective mask you can. You also want to know for sure what you are wearing. A false sense of security could put you in a situation where you unknowingly expose yourself […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

A possible COVID benefit: Medical face masks make us more

The pandemic has upended a lot of aspects in our lives, but it may have also changed what we find attractive in others. Medical masks, originally a social taboo associated with sickness and disease, have now been found to increase attractiveness, according to a new peer-reviewed study by Cardiff University researchers published on Monday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Individual wearing skirt reveals they were turned away from bar for not ‘dressing his gender’

An individual has called out a lounge after they were denied entry because they were wearing a skirt and not “dressing his gender”.Pako Zolanski, 25, who goes by the username @pakozolanski on TikTok, recently uploaded a video taken outside of Monticello ATL, a lounge in Marietta, Georgia, where they had gone to celebrate a friend’s birthday.However, in the clip, a manager for the lounge can be seen explaining why the 25-year-old, who uses he/she/they pronouns, according to their TikTok bio, would not be allowed inside.“Let me explain. It’s just like when you go to some places, they say: ‘We can...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Outrage as Nike fires fully-vaccinated marketing manager from its Oregon HQ for refusing to upload his COVID shot details to third party app that wanted to share his information with others

A long-time Nike employee was fired after refusing to supply his COVID-19 vaccination records to a third-party verification service used by the sportswear giant. Dex Briggs, 53, claims he was terminated from his marketing manager position at Nike headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon earlier this month after a 26-year run with the company - despite being fully-vaccinated against the virus and offering to show bosses his vaccination card.
BUSINESS
HuffingtonPost

Experts Have 'Fingers Crossed' For Survival Of Rare Elephant Twins

Wildlife experts are cautiously hopeful following the birth of elephant twins at a reserve in Kenya. The two babies, a male and female, were born this week at Samburu National Reserve to a mother named Bora, the nonprofit Save the Elephants announced. The charity’s elephant researchers work within the park and it also trains guides to help monitor the animals.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy