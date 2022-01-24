ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shares shudder at potential Ukraine conflict

By Tom Wilson, Wayne Cole
theedgemarkets.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON/SYDNEY (Jan 24): Shares across the world fell on Monday as the prospect of a Russian attack on Ukraine quashed demand for riskier assets, bolstering the US dollar, buoying oil and bruising bitcoin. The US State Department said on Sunday it was ordering diplomats' family members to leave Ukraine...

AFP

US shares reverse course as Fed signals likely March rate hike

Wall Street stocks ended mostly lower Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled an interest rate hike is likely in March amid elevated inflation. In an unusually blunt comment for a central banker, Powell told reporters "the committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting."
BUSINESS
WLKY.com

Putin, NATO, Russia and more: The Ukraine conflict explained

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is one that goes back decades. Leaders from both nations, as well as countries in NATO, have monitored the situation as it evolved over the decades. In the last few months, tensions have risen. Ukraine's leaders have sought to reassure the nation that a...
POLITICS
theedgemarkets.com

British lawmakers warn of risk of wage-price spiral

LONDON (Jan 27): British lawmakers warned on Thursday that the government's push for higher wages risked increasing inflation if it was not accompanied by greater productivity. Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for a "high wage, high skill, high productivity" economy in a speech to his Conservative Party's annual conference in...
BUSINESS
CNBC

'Lack of understanding': Trump's former energy secretary slams Biden's plans to divert gas to Europe amid fears Russia will invade Ukraine

President Joe Biden's administration has sought ways to secure energy supplies for European allies in the event that the Kremlin abruptly cuts off flows of oil and gas exports in retaliation for sanctions. "Governments have a really hard time manipulating markets, and I think that's what you're seeing here," Perry...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Top U.S. Senate Republican says Biden 'moving in the right direction' on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, a frequent critic of President Joe Biden, said on Tuesday that he is seeing "encouraging" signs from the administration about its approach to deterring further Russian aggression towards Ukraine. McConnell said Biden now appears to be adopting the right...
Santa Clarita Radio

Garcia Releases Statement On Russia, Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Congressman Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, released a statement Tuesday in response to the escalation of Russia’s threat to invade Ukraine. “The goal of sustaining stability in contentious regions requires one of two things: 1, Meaningful and strong strategic partnerships (like the U.S. has with Israel in the Middle East, or 2, A unilateral qualitative advantage held by a single nation with the goodwill and backbone needed to ensure a meaningful deterrence,” Garcia said. “What is happening in the Ukraine is the product of Democratic nations failing to establish and maintain adequate strategic partnerships for three decades in the wake of the Cold War and The current administration in our White House now failing to demonstrate the fortitude to act as a meaningful deterrent to Putin as he seeks to invade Ukraine.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theedgemarkets.com

World stocks gain ahead of Fed, oil watches Russia-Ukraine

LONDON (Jan 26): World stocks edged up and the US dollar was flat ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Wednesday, while oil rose towards recent seven-year highs on tension between Russia and Ukraine. The Fed is due to update its policy plan at 1900 GMT...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Wall Street zeroes in on just how the Fed might drain liquidity

NEW YORK (Jan 26): Wall Street analysts have been busy wargaming just how quickly the Federal Reserve (Fed) might start shrinking its balance sheet. Now attention is also turning to exactly which parts of the financial system it could suck the most liquidity from as it reverses its pandemic-era stimulus.
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Inflation-fighting Fed expected to signal March interest rate hike

WASHINGTON (Jan 26): The Federal Reserve is expected on Wednesday to signal plans to raise interest rates in March, as it focuses on fighting inflation and sets aside, at least for now, economic risks posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a bout of market volatility, and Western fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
BUSINESS
pbs.org

Examining the U.S. response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is increasing its troop presence in Eastern Europe, and the United States announced Monday it was putting 8,500 troops on high alert to deploy to the region. Judy Woodruff discusses the details of the latest developments with two experts.
MILITARY
WITN

Ukraine conflict stresses retired/active service families

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Families of retired and current service members say talks of war bring them stress. “The stress level is unbelievable. You’re not only trying to be strong because [of] your husband or child, but if you have children you’ve got to be strong for them,” said Bette LaPenta, wife a retired marine, mother of a retired naval sailor, and grandmother of a 1st Sgt. in the Marine Corps.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
yu.edu

Dr. Joshua Zimmerman on the Antecedents of Conflict in Ukraine

Dr. Joshua Zimmerman, Eli and Diana Zborowski Professorial Chair in Holocaust Studies and East European Jewish History and a professor of history, has published an article in Englesberg Ideas that very much resonates with today’s news about possible conflict in Ukraine between NATO and Russia. Titled “The 1920 Battle...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Fed begins meeting to fight inflation as markets tremble

The Federal Reserve began Tuesday a policy meeting in which central bankers are expected to further signal which weapons they plan to use against inflation and when, amid a selloff on Wall Street. A central bank spokesperson confirmed the beginning of the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting, which will conclude Wednesday with a committee statement and press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely followed for signs of what the Fed plans to do to address the surge in US prices. Fears of tighter Fed policy have gripped Wall Street in recent sessions, which saw indices decline throughout last week and end with slight gains in Monday's trading after a session in which indices sank deep into negative territory before rebounding. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all again in the red in Tuesday morning trading, as investors digested a lower global growth forecast from the IMF while waiting for the latest from the Fed.
BUSINESS
Government Technology

Will the Ukraine Conflict Lead to More Global Cyber Attacks?

Just days before the start of the Winter Olympics in China, all eyes are on the Ukrainian border. As athletes head to Beijing, global leaders are anxiously watching and waiting for the next steps from Russian President Putin. And in the midst of ongoing global diplomacy, phrases like "cyber attack"...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

US and Japan pledge quick resolution on difficult tariff talks

(Jan 22): US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to seek a swift resolution to continuing talks over trade and tariffs while pushing back on China’s efforts to “change the status quo” in the East and South China Seas. In a 90-minute video...
FOREIGN POLICY

