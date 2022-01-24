Liverpool boss Klopp: What I said to Alisson after Crystal Palace win

Everton caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson insists the club remains attractive to potential managerial candidates despite their precarious position.A run of 10 defeats in 13 Premier League matches has resulted in the sacking of Rafael Benitez and left the Toffees just four points above the relegation zone at the winter break.However, Ferguson said an upturn in results would make a huge difference to the perspective of the situation, even at a club with no director of football, head of recruitment or scouting chief.“This is an attractive club for somebody but the first thing we need is to get results,” the Scot...
