ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool boss Klopp: What I said to Alisson after Crystal Palace win

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJurgen Klopp thanked Alisson for saving Liverpool's 'backside' against Crystal Palace on Sunday. The Brazilian goalkeeper was brilliant as Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners at Selhurst...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

​Crystal Palace boost as Man Utd open to van de Beek exit

Crystal Palace are receiving encouragement in their push to sign Donny van de Beek on loan. The Dutch midfielder is struggling for game time at Manchester United, with most of his appearances this season coming as a late substitute in matches. According to the Evening Standard, United are willing to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Liverpool open to selling Williams - but only for right price

Liverpool are willing to sell Neco Williams, but only for a price they deem appropriate. The Reds have not given Williams many first team opportunities this season, as most of the club's senior defenders are fully fit. According to Liverpool Echo, the right-back is someone Liverpool are willing to loan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Liverpool, Man City most interested in Leicester midfielder Tielemans

Liverpool and Manchester City are among the teams circling around Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. A £40 million signing from Monaco in 2019, Tielemans has thrived in the Premier League in the subsequent seasons, establishing himself as a top central midfielder. His present deal runs out in 18 months,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alisson
Tribal Football

Schalke reject first offer for AC Milan, Liverpool target Malick Thiaw

Schalke have rejected a first offer for Malick Thiaw. The defender is being tracked by Liverpool and AC Milan this month. BILD says Milan have failed with an opening offer of €6.5m for the youngster. Schalke are seeking over €10m to sell Thiaw before next week's transfer deadline.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Chelsea ready to test Liverpool's resolve with Salah bid

Chelsea are ready to test Liverpool's resolve over Mohamed Salah. With his current deal now inside it's final 18 months, contract talks with Liverpool have been dragging on. Goal says there is no guarantee of Salah and Liverpool reaching an agreement and instead the situation has encouraged the interest of European rivals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Comolli: Henderson didn't need Liverpool to be career success

Former Liverpool football chief Damien Comolli says Jordan Henderson would've been a success even if he had not moved to Anfield. Henderson was signed by Comolli, choosing Anfield over Fulham as he was leaving Sunderland. Speaking to the Football Journeys Podcast, Comolli said: "I am a strong believer that the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Crystal Palace#Discounts#Brazilian#Tribal Football
The Independent

Watford set to appoint Roy Hodgson until the end of the season

Watford are set appoint Roy Hodgson as their new manager until the end of the season.The Hornets sacked Claudio Ranieri on Monday after only 16 weeks in charge following a nine-game run without a win.A 3-0 defeat at home to relegation rivals Norwich on Friday saw Watford drop into the Premier League bottom three for the first time this season and the club’s owners have turned to Hodgson.Ex-England boss Hodgson has worked with the Pozzo family before during a short stint with Udinese in 2001 which ended with his dismissal following 17 matches.However, the 74-year-old has always retained good relations...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham chief Newman checks on Southampton striker Broja

West Ham are making a move for Southampton striker Armando Broja. Football Insider says West Ham are lining up talks with Chelsea to discuss a possible late January bid for Broja. Broja has shone during his loan spell at Saints this campaign, notching seven goals in 19 appearances, more than...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Claudio Ranieri offers Watford farewell from training carpark

Claudio Ranieri has spoken of his sacking by Watford while in his car!. The Italian manager was dismissed by the Pozzo family who own Watford on Monday after just 112 days in charge of the Hornets, who slipped into the relegation zone via a 3-0 home loss to Norwich on Friday night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watch: Chelsea defender Rudiger stunned by 'crazy' Sierra Leone fans

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was overwhelmed by his reception from Sierra Leone fans today. Rudiger was mobbed by fans as he arrived in Sierra Leone to launch his foundation. The 28-year-old took advantage of the Premier League winter break to 'recharge his batteries' ahead of a crucial stretch of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

​AFCON: Cameroon into last-eight after beating Comoros

Cameroon are through into the quarter finals of the African Cup of Nations. The hosts and favourites for the tournament had to work very hard against minnows Comoros. Despite Comoros not having a specialist goalkeeper in the team due to COVID-19 protocols, Cameroon could only manage two goals in the game.
FIFA
Tribal Football

Chelsea, Barcelona target Sule leaving Bayern Munich

Niklas Sule is leaving Bayern Munich, it has been revealed. Off contract in June, the Germany defender has failed to agree new terms with Bayern and is ready to move on. Indeed, Sport1 says Sule is now well down the road to agreeing pre-contract terms with an unnamed European club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton still an ‘attractive club’ for a new manager, Duncan Ferguson claims

Everton caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson insists the club remains attractive to potential managerial candidates despite their precarious position.A run of 10 defeats in 13 Premier League matches has resulted in the sacking of Rafael Benitez and left the Toffees just four points above the relegation zone at the winter break.However, Ferguson said an upturn in results would make a huge difference to the perspective of the situation, even at a club with no director of football, head of recruitment or scouting chief.“This is an attractive club for somebody but the first thing we need is to get results,” the Scot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

PSG midfielder Ander Herrera rejects Tottenham offer

PSG midfielder Ander Herrera has turned down a move to Tottenham. Herrera has ruled out a move to Tottenham as part of a swap deal involving Tanguy Ndombele because he is happy at PSG and would only return to England to play for Manchester United. Spurs have been locked in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea and Azpilicueta remain at contract stand-off

Chelsea and skipper Cesar Azpilicueta remain at a contract stand-off. The Sun says the club's captain and longest-serving player wants a long term deal - believed to be three years - when his current one expires at the end of the season. But at 32, Chelsea are unlikely to offer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Aston Villa close to deal for Juventus midfielder Bentancur

Aston Villa are plotting an ambitious move for Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur. The central midfielder is a key target for manager Steven Gerrard, per Football Insider. The source suggests that the club are offering Juventus around £18 million for Bentancur. The Uruguay international is also keen to make the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy