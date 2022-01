While the term ‘retailtainment’ might be a bit new to us, the concept is one that we’ve seen grow in the U.S. for quite some time. Experiential retail is becoming increasingly popular – especially as ecommerce surges amid continued concerns around in-store shopping during the pandemic. These in-store experiences are meant to draw in shoppers and interact with the space in unique ways. The Tesla store is a perfect example of this. While it is a brick-and-mortar location, it’s more of an experience that shoppers can live through before designing and purchasing their car. Other stores have followed suit in similar ways like the Nike House of Innovation where different cutting-edge technologies (e.g. VR/AR) and brand partnerships come to life in an experience that you can’t get anywhere else. We’re going to continue to see retailers come up with unique ways to attract customers in-store and lean in on the entertainment that comes with engaging experiences.

RETAIL ・ 10 HOURS AGO