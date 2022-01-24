ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Kids who lost parents to COVID deserve help, advocates say

By Aallyah Wright, Stateline.org (TNS)
hillcountrynews
hillcountrynews
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hundreds of thousands of kids have lost a parent or primary caregiver to COVID-19 and need support services, mental health experts...

www.hillcountrynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Father dying of Covid regrets not getting vaccine in heartbreaking texts

Shortly before dying of Covid-19, a father in Los Angeles texted family members to express his regret over not getting vaccinated.Christian Cabrera, 40, tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas. Not long afterward, he was in an emergency room with pneumonia in both lungs.“I can’t breathe again,” he texted his brother, according to KTLA. “I really regret not getting my vaccine. If I can do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life. I’m fighting for my life here and I wish I [had] gotten vaccinated.”On 22 January, Mr Cabrera died. His family...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

3 Factors Helped Teens Stay Mentally Healthy During Pandemic

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Support from family and friends, along with exercise and sufficient sleep, have helped protect teens' mental health during the pandemic, new research shows. The study also found that teen girls have been more likely than boys to suffer mental distress during the pandemic. For the study, researchers analyzed data gathered from more than 3,000 participants, aged 11 to 14, in the Adolescent Brain...
KIDS
CBS Pittsburgh

Health Experts Issue Warning To Parents About At-Home Rapid COVID Tests

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At-home COVID tests have become part of daily life for many people because of the highly contagious Omicron variant. However, doctors are urging parents to keep something in mind when it comes to their children. A doctor with UPMC said it’s safe to use at-home rapid tests on your kids when testing for COVID. What he said isn’t safe is your child ingesting the liquid contained in the test. At-home rapid COVID tests come in handy, but they can also cause unnecessary stress if your child ingests the liquid in the test when you’re not looking. Dr. Tony Pizon,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mental Health
WPXI Pittsburgh

Are kids who had COVID-19 more likely to develop diabetes? Disease expert says study is premature

PITTSBURGH — As coronavirus cases continue to rise in our area due to the omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released a major study saying kids who had COVID-19 are more likely to develop Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes more than 30 days after infection than kids who have not had COVID-19. The research reviewed data collected from more than 2.5 million patients under the age of 18 from March 2020 to June 2021.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wuwf.org

Lawmakers say kids removed from their parents deserve a voice in court

When kids are in the foster care system, it can sometimes feel like major decisions about their lives are happening without consideration for their input. Lawmakers are looking into a plan to change that, by appointing lawyers to represent the children in many of those cases. But some are worried about what that change could mean for the Guardian ad Litem program.
KIDS
hillcountrynews

Kids should stay in school during COVID spike, Cardona says

The Biden administration wants to keep children in school, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said on Sunday, adding that “they’ve suffered enough” in the pandemic. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
stlpublicradio.org

Missouri parents are still hesitant to get their kids the COVID-19 vaccine

Missouri parents are still hesitant to vaccinate their kids against COVID-19. Children between 5 and 11 have been eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine for nearly three months, but only about 13% of children that age in Missouri are fully vaccinated. Health officials say that’s making more children sick and contributing...
MISSOURI STATE
Rock Hill Herald

Divorced parents are divided on COVID vaccines for kids. What are their options?

The coronavirus pandemic has drawn a new line of division for co-parenting divorced couples who must decide whether to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19. Divorce lawyers and family attorneys said they’ve seen a drastic uptick in cases as the intricacies of custody agreements leave some parents stuck between a rock and a hard place, unable to reach an amicable decision and asking a judge to intervene instead.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
22 WSBT

Local scholarship open for kids who have lost family to addiction

There is still time to apply for a new scholarship being given in our area. It is called the Szweda Scholarship. Jillian Szweda is one of the co-creators of the scholarship. When Szweda was a sophomore in high school her father overdosed on opioids and died. Since then she has...
CHARITIES
@JohnLocke

Parents Could End COVID ‘Insanity’ by Pulling Kids From Schools

Joy Pullmann of the Federalist argues that parents have adopted a less-than-effective approach to ending bad COVID policies in schools. For almost as long as Covid-19’s been around, parent anger at local school boards over this or that issue has been a reoccurring major news story. We’ve all seen the viral social media videos and Facebook posts of parents skewering their local elected school boards over critical race theory, unscientific and abusive mask mandates, maddening repeat quarantines of healthy children, and other educational corruption that wrecks children’s ability to learn.
EDUCATION
wspa.com

Teaching Kids To Advocate For Themselves

It is hard for adults to speak up for themselves but what about kids. Doctor Martha Durham is here to teach us how to help kids learn to advocate for themselves.
KIDS
Wyoming News

Pandemic Especially Tough on Kids With ADHD

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Living through the pandemic has not been easy for kids, but it has really thrown off children who have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), new research warns. Though they were not more likely to catch COVID-19, they were more likely to experience symptoms if they were infected. But the damage did not stop there: These children were also more likely to have trouble sleeping, feel fear about infection risks, have trouble with remote learning and exhibit rule-breaking behavior. ...
KIDS
lptv.org

Kids Deserve a shot incentive program

Governor Walz, has recently launched the second phase of an incentive program to encourage children ages 5-11 years of age to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Minnesota families who get their kids 5-11 years old fully vaccinated in January and February can get a $200 Visa gift card. Parents/Guardians can also register their 5-11 year old once they have completed their two-dose series.
MINNESOTA STATE
Upworthy

Parents are sharing the things they keep repeating to their kids who just never listen

Parenting can seem a lot like parroting. You repeat the same demands over and over again. “Get in the car,” “Put on your shoes,” “Stop putting your finger in the light socket “ … the list goes on and on. As parents, we don’t want to sound like a nag; we’d like them to listen the first time, but sometimes it seems impossible. No parent is perfect nor any child, so the struggle continues.
KIDS
hillcountrynews

hillcountrynews

Cedar Park, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for northwest suburban Austin, Texas, including Cedar Park, Leander, Round Rock, Lago Vista and Jonestown

 https://www.hillcountrynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy