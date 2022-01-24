ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foo Fighters Go Full Muppet on New Song ‘Fraggle Rock Rock’

By Philip Trapp
 3 days ago
Foo Fighters dive headfirst into the world of the Muppets on "Fraggle Rock Rock," the Dave Grohl-led band's fun and bombastic new Fraggle Rock song that emerged on Friday (Jan. 21). The track appears on the new album Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, the soundtrack to the reboot...

