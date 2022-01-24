ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zimbabwe’s Brendan Taylor set for ban after not reporting spot-fixing approach quick enough

By Jamie Gardner
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor says he will be hit with a multi-year ban over his delayed reporting of a spot-fixing plot.

The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batter says he was blackmailed to engage in spot-fixing by a group of Indian businessmen he met in October 2019, after they took photographs of him taking cocaine.

Taylor says he did not spot-fix, but admits he did not report the incident to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for four months, which he accepts was “too long a time”.

He also wrote on Twitter that he will be checking into a rehabilitation centre to tackle his substance abuse issues from Tuesday.

“I would like to place on record that I have never been involved in any form of match-fixing. I may be many things but I am not a cheat,” the former Nottinghamshire player wrote.

“My love for the beautiful game of cricket far outweighs and surpasses any threats which could be thrown my way.

“As a result of approaching the ICC I attended multiple interviews and engagements and was as honest and transparent as I could be during their investigations.

“Inside and outside I was beating myself up and I still wish I had sought support and advice earlier for a multitude of reasons.

“That being said, the ICC are taking the decision to impose a multi-year ban on my international cricketing career. I humbly accept this decision and only hope that my story will be used as a means of encouragement for cricketers to report any approaches early.”

The ICC is yet to confirm a sanction for Taylor.

