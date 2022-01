HBO's period drama features excellent performances and incredible production values. Early in the first episode of The Gilded Age, after a series of sweeping shots setting up many of the major characters and the luxurious block of Manhattan they sometimes uneasily share, there's a scene that seems likely to echo throughout the rest of the series. After the death of her father, Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) meets with her lawyer where she learns the fortune she expected to inherit does not exist. After living a life of comfort, she now has nothing, apart from what money she can raise by selling her furniture. Even the Pennsylvania house she calls home is rented. The world she thought she understood has disappeared with no real warning. If she's to live on it's to be in a much different world.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO