In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi celebrated President Joe Biden's first year in office saying, "we have made great progress in this year," but added that "much more needs to be done" as most Americans give the president a low approval rating. Biden ends his first year in the White House with a clear majority of Americans for the first time disapproving of his handling of the presidency in the face of an unrelenting pandemic and roaring inflation, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. More Americans disapprove than approve of how Biden is handling his job as president, 56% to 43%. As of now, just 28% of Americans say they want Biden to run for reelection in 2024, including only 48% of Democrats. Asked on Wednesday at a wide-ranging news conference about his flagging popularity, Biden responded, "I don't believe the polls." But Pelosi pointed out in a press conference Thursday, that an increase in jobs should be highlighted as a major accomplishment as the administration begins a new year.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO