St Johnstone recall Callum Hendry from Kilmarnock loan

Manchester United have stolen a march in the race to sign Porto sensation Luis Diaz. The winger – dubbed the 'Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo – has caught plenty of attention in recent months in Portugal. The 24-year-old has been a constant threat for his side, showing directness, precision and a keen eye for goal.
Manchester United are in talks with a highly-rated French star to become Ralf Rangnick's first buy as Manchester United interim manager. Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara has been linked with the Red Devils all month long – and now transfer guru Nicolo Schira has claimed that the Old Trafford outfit have offered a five-year contract to the player, whose deal in the south of France expires at the end of the season.
Transfer news is going into overdrive right now – but Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United are all reportedly interested in one long-term target. Endrick, a 15-year-old sensation from Brazil, has caught the attention of some of Europe's biggest superclubs, after notching an unbelievable 165 goals in 169 games for Palmeiras youth teams. Now, the Copa Libertadores champions are said to value the talent at over £30m.
The Fantasy Premier League’s Threat and Creativity metrics show that Mohamed Salah, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling are among the only players to have put in truly all-round performances this season. But what are these metrics?
Roy Hodgson has broken his own record as the oldest Premier League managerial appointment after being announced as Watford head coach until the end of the season. The 74-year-old former England boss replaces Claudio Ranieri at Vicarage Road as the Hornets continue to look towards experience in an attempt to avoid the drop.
Bologna's bid of £3.3m for right-back Calvin Ramsay is below Aberdeen's valuation for the teen as Dons manager Stephen Glass warns last-ditch bids will only drive up the asking price. (Press & Journal - subscription required) Nya Kirby attracts St Johnstone interest as the Crystal Palace midfielder is targeted...
Liverpool have begun talks with Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala over a free transfer in the summer. That's according to the Metro, who claim that the attacker could be heading to Anfield in the summer, as Jurgen Klopp looks to add more depth to a steady frontline that he's had for years.
Connor Ronan’s second-half strike moved St Mirren three points behind opponents Aberdeen. Ronan curled home from 16 yards in the 61st minute to earn the Buddies a 1-0 victory and put them within one win of the cinch Premiership’s top six.
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper demanded better standards from his players despite a 3-0 win over Barnsley equalling the club’s biggest home victory of the season. Keinan Davis, Ryan Yates and Brennan Johnson all got on the scoresheet against bottom-of-the-table Barnsley, but tough taskmaster Cooper was not impressed with his team’s intensity.
Dan Cleary is up for the fight at St Johnstone as they battle for cinch Premiership survival. The 25-year-old Irish defender arrived at McDiarmid Park from Dundalk earlier in the month to find last season’s double cup winners bottom of the table. The Perth club’s problems were compounded by...
St Johnstone and Dundee both remain in relegation trouble in the cinch Premiership after the Tayside derby ended in a goalless draw. Saints halted an eight-game losing run in the league but passed up an opportunity to leapfrog their neighbours who had suffered defeats in their previous six Premiership matches.
Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney confirmed he has been given licence to spend some of the transfer fee from the sale of Martin Boyle on a replacement for the influential Australia forward. The 28-year-old joined Al-Faisaly last week for around £3million and some of that will be reinvested in an effort...
Livingston have announced the signing of Norwich forward Sebastian Soto on loan for the remainder of the season. The 21-year-old United States international has previously had loan spells with Dutch side Telstar and Porto B since joining Norwich in 2020 after leaving Hannover.
Clyde twice came from behind in an entertaining 2-2 draw against Airdrie at Broadwood Stadium. Daryl Easton broke the deadlock for the visitors after 72 minutes before Rob Jones headed home an equaliser.
West Brom head coach Valerien Ismael revealed England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone missed the 2-0 home defeat to Preston through disciplinary issues on a night when supporters turned on the Frenchman. Johnstone failed to make the squad after a three-match ban and was replaced by David Button.
Former Celtic chairman and managing director Fergus McCann paid tribute to Wim Jansen and his “incredible” career following the death of the ex-Hoops manager on Tuesday. McCann was in charge of the Parkhead club when former Feyenoord and Holland player Jansen led Celtic to the league and league cup double in 1997/98.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was left cursing his luck after recent signing Nadir Ciftci joined a mounting casualty list during the goalless draw with Dundee. The former Dundee United and Celtic attacker suffered a hamstring strain eight minutes into his home debut as Saints halted an eight-game losing run in the cinch Premiership.
Mark Robins heaped praise on striker Viktor Gyokeres after the striker ended his near four-month wait for a goal to earn Coventry a 1-0 win over Stoke. The Swede, who had been without a goal since a brace in a 4-1 win against Fulham on October 2, ended his drought with an emphatic second-half strike, having seen earlier opportunities go begging.
Liam Fox insists Dundee United will have to be at their best to overcome Ross County at Tannadice on Wednesday night. The Terrors have taken four cinch Premiership points from six against the Staggies after a 1-0 home win in October and a 1-1 draw in the Highlands in November.
