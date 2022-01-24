ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cofounder of the guitar group The Ventures, Don Wilson, dies at 88

 3 days ago

The Ventures were a 60's surf-rock group. The...

musictimes.com

Cause Of Death Unknown: Guitar Amplifier Designer To The Stars Howard Dumble Dies

DumbleAmps founder Alexander Dumble passes away. Howard Alexander Dumble has established himself as a legend in the guitar community as a result of his exquisitely designed and handcrafted amplifiers. Rock superstars such as John Mayer and Eric Johnson have are some of the many musicians in the industry who have...
MUSIC
kvnf.org

Encore: 'Don't Stop Believin'' goes on and on, because we need it to

Nearly 40 years ago, the band Journey debuted what's become its signature song - "Don't Stop Believin'." It was a top-10 hit and has gone on and on to become even more popular. A few years back, Roben Farzad of member station VPM first gave us this story of a song that's become an inspiration across generations.
MUSIC
kvnf.org

Like a 'Bat Out of Hell'

"Bat Out Of Hell" is the 1977 debut album by the late rock singer Meat Loaf, who died Thursday at the age of 74. It opens with the title track, an epic tale played on radios and in bars for decades. NPR's Miguel Macias brings us this homage to "Bat Out Of Hell."
MUSIC
Hawaii State
kvnf.org

Meat Loaf, Grammy-winning American singer and actor, dies at 74

Meat Loaf, the Grammy-winning American singer and actor, has died. He was 74. Meat Loaf's 1977 debut album, "Bat Out Of Hell," is still one of the bestselling albums of all time. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) MARTINEZ: Meat Loaf talked to Weekend Edition Saturday host Scott Simon back in 2010. (SOUNDBITE...
MUSIC
Variety

A Few Last Words From Meat Loaf: In an Unpublished Interview, the Singer Reveals Secrets of ‘Bat Out of Hell’

In 2016, I went into a conference room in Beverly Hills to spend a couple hours talking with Meat Loaf, who had just finished recording what would be his final studio album, “Braver Than We Are.” The project found him dipping into nearly 50 years’ worth of Jim Steinman songs that he’d never gotten to or that had been newly revised, and he also brought in Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito for cameos to really make the project feel like old home week, as much he was adamantly opposed to trying to recreate the sound of his 1977 breakout, “Bat...
MUSIC
#The Ventures
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Keith Urban Takes Over Some of Adele’s Dates at Caesars Palace, as Her Sets Are Loaded Out

While Adele’s stage sets are reportedly being loaded out of Caesars Palace, it’s clear the venue plans to make use of some of the many weekends she left dark on the Colosseum calendar, as Keith Urban has just been booked on some nights in March that tickets had been sold for her to play there. Urban was already set to perform at the Las Vegas theater on Memorial Day weekend, after Adele’s run was to have wrapped up there, and now Caesars has announced that it’s booked dates prior to those, too, for the country superstar. His additional dates at the...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman Explains How ‘Little House on Prairie’ Star Michael Landon Inspired Him

“Ozark” star Jason Bateman got his start in the industry very early on, by starring in “Little House on the Prairie” at just 12 years old. He played James Cooper Ingalls, the second adopted son of Charles and Caroline Ingalls. Bateman starred in 21 episodes of the hit series between 1981 and 1982. During that time, he learned from Michael Landon how to balance multiple roles on a film or television set.
CELEBRITIES
The Press

110° Magazine co-founder Don Huntington dies

As a prolific ghostwriter, Donald Huntington’s identity wasn’t always known to readers. But his impact was always felt through his rapport with the community. “Every time I would go visit my father, it felt like he was the mayor of the city, because he knew everyone everywhere we’d go,” said his son, Adam. “Every business, every restaurant, people knew him and loved him.”
BRENTWOOD, CA
Variety

Diane Warren, Disney Soundtrack Veteran Mitchell Leib to Be Honored at Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

Diane Warren and Mitchell Leib will receive lifetime achievement honors from the Guild of Music Supervisors at its annual awards ceremony in March, the organization announced Wednesday. Warren, arguably the best-known pure songwriter in the business, will pick up the Icon Award, created to celebrate those who have made significant contributions to the music and film industry. Previous recipients include Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, Kenny Loggins and Marc Shaiman. Leib is being given the annual Legacy Award, bestowed to music supervisors who have made a major impact. Leib is a former longtime president of music and soundtracks for Disney’s live action motion...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

UPDATE (1/24): On Monday, LiveNation announced When We Were Young Festival has added a third date, following its first two dates selling out. The third date takes place on Saturday, Oct. 29 and includes the same lineup, with the exception of Alex G replacing Wolf Alice and La Dispute will not be performing on Day Three. Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 31. *** UPDATE (1/21): On Friday, LiveNation announced that the When We Were Young Festival will now feature a second date with the exact same stacked lineup on Sunday, Oct. 23. Featuring multiple stages across festival grounds, earlier acts will perform 20-...
ENTERTAINMENT

