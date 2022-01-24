Police: Man Arrested After Chase, Standoff

Alicia Mages from Tri County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. She says she is receiving numerous tips from people in the area that they have been or have seen others approached by people in parking lots asking for money for gas and for various other reasons. Mages encourages people to be aware of their surroundings. She says if you are in your car and someone asks you to roll down your window do not do that. Mages says if you are being harassed or see other harassed call police.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO