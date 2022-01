Back when he was a U.S. senator, Joe Biden led the judiciary committee. And he presided over several Supreme Court nominations. One of those hearings was in 1994 for then-nominee Stephen Breyer. More than a quarter-century later, Breyer is retiring. And Biden will name his replacement. Another liberal justice will not change the ideological dynamic of the high court. But the president does have a chance to replace an 83-year-old justice with one who may serve for decades.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO