ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army Roanoke Corps recently announced it was able to meet its $150,000 Red Kettle Campaign goal. The organization faced challenges in 2021 and was behind heading into the final stretch of the holiday season. But after counting all the donations, The Salvation Army Roanoke Corps was excited to learn its biggest fundraiser of the year had been a success.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO