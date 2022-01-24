ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood-Norfolk Key Club names November, December Key Clubber of the Month

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK — The Norwood-Norfolk Key Club honors a member every month who has gone above and beyond. Tarron Colbert was selected for the November Key...

Tulsa World

Owasso Rotary Club names Owasso ONLY Business of the Month for January

Rotary Club of Owasso named Owasso ONLY its January Business of the Month. Members of the local humanitarian club presented the owners of the Owasso-based food delivery service with a certificate of appreciation on Wednesday. “You’ve helped a lot of people in a time of need,” Jeff Stumpff, Rotary member,...
OWASSO, OK
nny360.com

Norwood-Norfolk Key Club members ring bell for Salvation Red Kettle Campaign

NORFOLK — This winter the Norwood Norfolk Key Clubbers volunteered for the Salvation Army’s bell ringing. This is always a fun event for the members collecting donations at the Price Chopper in Potsdam. The members have tried to do this every year. It has become a favorite event for the Key Clubbers.
CHARITIES
northcountrynow.com

N-N Key Club selects member of the month

The Norwood-Norfolk Key Club honors a member every month who has gone above and beyond. Tarron Colbert was selected for the November Key Clubber of the Month for November. He has served his club by doing food drives, Christmas tree sales, making cookies for the extended day program and some basketball concessions. He is pictured with Key Club President Molly Gardner. Submitted photo.
NORWOOD, NY
northcountrynow.com

N-N Key Club makes cookies for Extended Day Program

This December the Norwood-Norfolk Key Clubbers made 300 Christmas sugar cookies for the Extended Day program that meets after school to decorate before the holiday break. The members stayed after on Monday’s and Friday's during the month of December in Key Club. Pictured above, advisor Mrs. Dean's class cutting them out and then baking them. 'The members had a lot of fun doing so and even got to sample their handy work,' Dean said. The NNCS Key Clubbers that participated were Abbie Weems, Harleigh Fountain, Corbin Gardner, Caramia Carista, Tarron Colbert, Emmaleigh Fregoe, Emma Farns and Jaden Waite. Members have been working with the extended Day program for a few years now. They have helped the students make slime, no slip socks, dog toys and have worked with them for tutoring. Photo submitted by Patti Dean.
NORWOOD, NY
#Norwood Norfolk Key Club#Norfolk#Nncs Key Club
Longboat Observer

Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key hears bell ringing totals

What do you get with 1,804 pennies, 556 dimes, 209 quarters and 356 nickels? About $143.69 and a shoebox that weighs about 70 pounds, said Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key bell ringing organizer Chris Sachs. He accepted the hefty donation from a woman on Dec. 23, just before Salvation Army bell ringing ended for the year.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
nny360.com

Frary Funeral Homes and Cremation Services opening Massena location

MASSENA — Frary Funeral Homes and Cremation Services is holding a grand opening of its newest funeral home from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Massena. It will be located at 60 Maple St., making it the third funeral home in Massena along with Donaldson Funeral Home and Phillips Memorial Home.
MASSENA, NY
Daily Leader

Exchange Club names Youth of the Month

The Exchange Club of Brookhaven has named Ella Williams as the club’s December Youth of the Month. Williams is a student at Enterprise Attendance Center, where she is a cheerleader. She is also a member of Future Business Leaders of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the student council.
nny360.com

Fund aids Boonville projects

BOONVILLE — Recent support from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation will help the village of Boonville continue its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program along with completing a safe pathway and purchasing flags. A $2,200 grant will enable the...
BOONVILLE, NY
News Break
sebastiandaily.com

Exchange Club of Sebastian Honors December Students of the Month/Young Citizenship

The Exchange Club of Sebastian is proud to present the Young Citizenship and Youth of the Month award winners for December. The Young Citizenship Award honors pre-high school students who demonstrate good citizenship at home and school. The program recognizes and encourages hard-working, honest, helpful, and fair students. Not necessarily those who are salute star scholastic or athletic performers.
SEBASTIAN, FL
nny360.com

Drive-thru COVID-19 booster clinic on Feb. 5

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, in partnership with Wayne Drugs, announced a drive-thru COVID-19 booster clinic will be held in the city of Oswego at the East Side Fire Station from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5. Walk-ins are welcome but scheduled appointments are encouraged. To schedule an appointment call 315-236-3032.
OSWEGO, NY
nny360.com

Canton Winterfest kicks off Feb. 3

CANTON — The Chamber of Commerce’s annual Winterfest celebration kicks off Feb. 3, but residents are already getting ready for the fun. Buttons that help fund the event are on sale at stores, offices and banks across the community. The buttons, designed by Natalie Todd, a sophomore at...
nny360.com

Looking Backward Jan. 27

Jan. 27, 2012: In downtown Massena’s commercial heyday, the village began maintaining a privately owned parking lot behind Main and Andrews streets. That maintenance is about to end, leaving the four property owners who leased it to decide its future. The owners of Clopman’s Furniture, Auggie’s Speedway Inn, the vacant Massena School of Business building and World Class Gym & Fitness Center received letters this week informing them the village was not renewing its parking lot maintenance lease. As of Feb. 20, it will be up to the owners to figure out how to proceed with the parking lot’s upkeep and access.
nny360.com

Ogdensburg native elected to retail union executive post

An Ogdensburg native has been elected as the secretary-treasurer of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union that represents approximately 100,000 workers across the U.S. He was elected to the position last week. Robert Layng Jr., formerly of Ogdensburg, is the son of Robert Layng and the late Davalene Layng....
OGDENSBURG, NY
nny360.com

Hayden family helped Back the Pack event

Despite the complications of the novel coronavirus, Back the Pack is still in operation and stronger than ever!. We are now providing snack packs each week for 331 students in the Massena Central School District. The need is greater than ever!. On Jan. 15, members of the Hayden family and...
nny360.com

North Country People

Jerry Krywanczyk, native of Massena, was recently promoted to the rank of Captain in the United States Coast Guard in a ceremony in Elizabeth City, N.C. Cpt. Krywanczyk graduated in 1991 from Massena Central School and currently serves as executive officer for the Coast guard aviation’s only acquisition unit. He has served for 27 years in several capacities, including as pilot, aeronautical engineer and senior acquisition program manager.
nny360.com

JCB students earn honors in art competition

PHOENIX - Three John C. Birdlebough (JCB) High School students recently combined for 12 awards in the CNY Scholastic Art Awards program. The annual competition features student artwork across a variety of mediums, with awards presented to the most elite submissions. This year, nearly 4,000 pieces of artwork were submitted by students representing school districts across Central New York. From there, a panel of 70 professional artists, educators and photographers selected award-winners for the exhibit.
