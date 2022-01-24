Norwood-Norfolk Key Club names November, December Key Clubber of the Month

This December the Norwood-Norfolk Key Clubbers made 300 Christmas sugar cookies for the Extended Day program that meets after school to decorate before the holiday break. The members stayed after on Monday’s and Friday's during the month of December in Key Club. Pictured above, advisor Mrs. Dean's class cutting them out and then baking them. 'The members had a lot of fun doing so and even got to sample their handy work,' Dean said. The NNCS Key Clubbers that participated were Abbie Weems, Harleigh Fountain, Corbin Gardner, Caramia Carista, Tarron Colbert, Emmaleigh Fregoe, Emma Farns and Jaden Waite. Members have been working with the extended Day program for a few years now. They have helped the students make slime, no slip socks, dog toys and have worked with them for tutoring. Photo submitted by Patti Dean.

NORWOOD, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO