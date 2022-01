Employees of St. Lawrence University in Canton are now required to get a COVID-19 booster. The University announced the new policy on Thursday. In a statement from the university's senior staff, they said, "There continues to be strong evidence that people who are vaccinated and have received the booster are either asymptomatic or experience very mild symptoms if they test positive. Meanwhile, those who have not been vaccinated or boosted have a much greater chance of experiencing more serious consequences, including hospitalization and even death."

CANTON, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO