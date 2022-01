Hope College will present its 33rd Annual Musical Showcase on Friday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m. in the Concert Hall of the Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts. Hope College students take the stage for this fast-paced, musical spectacular, during which audience members hear everything from opera to jazz. The hardest part for those attending is containing their enthusiasm, at least at first. In the tradition of the quick-moving musical event, audience members are asked to hold their applause until intermission and the end of the performance.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO