Community Performance Series announces spring 2022 performances

The Cornell Concert Series, in partnership with ONEcomposer, presents a celebration of our country’s legacy of Black women composers in a concert that combines the incredible talents of soprano Karen Slack, the Miró Quartet, and collaborative pianist Erika Switzer. On the heels of Black History Month and in the lead-up to International Women’s Day, these artists will present arrangements of art songs, spirituals, and other works by two of the foremost Black women composers to impact the musical field: Florence Price and Margaret Bonds. The program further highlights composers who have been historically overlooked, but whose musical contributions are enduring and undeniable. This singular performance is part of a larger residency that will take place over March 4–7, organized by ONEcomposer. As part of this residency, the performers will create first ever recordings of works by the composers featured on-stage in Bailey Hall. Additionally, the musicians will work with Cornell students and the young artists of Opera Ithaca.

HALL, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO