Community Performance Series announces spring 2022 performances

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTSDAM — Community Performance Series is thrilled to present two Guest Artist Series concerts this spring season at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music. Tickets are now on sale for both live performances at cpspotsdam.org. The Juno Award-winning Canadian Indigenous tenor Jeremy Dutcher will perform on Saturday,...

astate.edu

Catalyst Quartet to Perform in Fowler Center Series

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University’s Fowler Center will present Catalyst Quartet in concert at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 27. The performance in Riceland Hall is part of Fowler Center’s performing arts series. Tickets to the event at Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Dr. on the university campus, are...
JONESBORO, AR
csc.edu

Music Department plans spring performances

CHADRON – The Chadron State College Music Department’s spring schedule includes 19 events. In addition to recitals by CSC faculty and students, three guest artists will take the stage. Concerts will continue the Celebration of Women in Music series that began in Fall 2021 and include final installments in the series to honor Beethoven’s 250th year.All performances are free and open to the public. The Jan. 31, Feb. 16, and Feb. 21 concerts will be broadcast by CSC Live. Please see the online calendar for details.
CHADRON, NE
operawire.com

New Century Orchestra Cancels ‘Hope Leads Appalachian Spring’ Performances

The New Century Chamber Orchestra has canceled its “Hope Leads Appalachian Spring” performances. The orchestra noted that due to rising COVID-19 cases, it has made the decision to cancel the four concerts which were scheduled to be performed in Berkeley, Rohnert Park, Stanford, and San Francisco. The concerts were expected to take place on Jan. 20, 21, 22, and 23, 2022.
musicconnection.com

Sundance ASCAP Music Café 2022 Performance Schedule Announced

The Sundance ASCAP Music Café has announced the performance and presentation schedule for the festival. The partnership promotes the discovery of new voices and celebrates film's marriage of sight and sound, back in its 24th year of unique performances with artists at the top of their craft. VISIT FESTIVAL VILLAGE for four days of unforgettable music, plus conversations with the composers powering this year’s Sundance selections.
Volante

USD professors perform Ragtime for students and community

The Dakota Ragtime Trio performed at the Colton Recital Hall on Jan. 18. The trio is made up of three professors from the University of South Dakota’s music department. Darin Wadley, Director of Percussion Studies, plays the xylophone, Luis Viquez, Director of Orchestras, plays the clarinet and Todd Cranson, Director of Athletic Bands, plays the tuba.
carthage.edu

Celebrate 25 years of the Performing Arts Series: Get free concert tickets!

For the past 25 years, Fine Arts at Carthage has presented professional touring artists throughout the world as part of the Performing Arts Series. The series provides concerts, masterclasses, and educational programming at Carthage and to the greater Kenosha community. Despite the setbacks that came along with the pandemic, the series has continued live virtual concerts and outreach programming to schools these past two years, which would not have been possible without the support of the Racine Community Foundation.
KENOSHA, WI
leeuniversity.edu

Performing Arts Series to Welcome Roman Rabinovich

The Lee University School of Music will welcome pianist Roman Rabinovich to continue the 2021-2022 Performing Arts Series (PAS). The performance will take place Monday, Jan. 24, at 7:30 p.m. in Pangle Hall on Lee’s campus. The concert will feature selections from Jean-Philippe Rameau’s “Suite in G Minor,” three...
CLEVELAND, TN
portcitydaily.com

Thalian Community Theater postpones performances of Company

WILMINGTON — Upcoming performances of Company, scheduled for Feb. 4 to 13 at Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut St., have been postponed due to breakthrough Covid-19 cases involved with the production. Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, everyone involved in the show is testing and quarantining if necessary....
WILMINGTON, NC
Paso Robles Daily News

SLO Master Chorale hosting auditions for spring performance

Auditions happening Jan. 31 starting at 7 p.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Pismo Beach. – The San Luis Obispo Master Chorale took the stage on Dec. 18, 2021, for the first time since 2019 to present the annual holiday performance of Handel’s Messiah. The 2021/2022 season will continue with auditions for new members in preparation of the next concert, “The Poets Speak,” later this spring.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
antiMUSIC

A Skylit Drive Reunite And Announce First Reunion Performance

The original 2005 lineup of A Skylit Drive have announced that they have reunited in celebration of the 15th anniversary of their debut EP and will be making their first performance back together at the So What Music Festival. The band, Jordan Blake, Joey Wilson, Brian White and Cory La...
ARLINGTON, TX
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Cornell Concert Series – March 6 Performance at Bailey Hall

The Cornell Concert Series, in partnership with ONEcomposer, presents a celebration of our country’s legacy of Black women composers in a concert that combines the incredible talents of soprano Karen Slack, the Miró Quartet, and collaborative pianist Erika Switzer. On the heels of Black History Month and in the lead-up to International Women’s Day, these artists will present arrangements of art songs, spirituals, and other works by two of the foremost Black women composers to impact the musical field: Florence Price and Margaret Bonds. The program further highlights composers who have been historically overlooked, but whose musical contributions are enduring and undeniable. This singular performance is part of a larger residency that will take place over March 4–7, organized by ONEcomposer. As part of this residency, the performers will create first ever recordings of works by the composers featured on-stage in Bailey Hall. Additionally, the musicians will work with Cornell students and the young artists of Opera Ithaca.
HALL, NY
musicalamerica.com

Emerald City Music Announces Spring 2022 Programming - Four Mainstage Performances in Seattle and Olympia - Plus Wine Down Mondays on Zoom

Mainstage Performances Presented in Seattle (Friday) & Olympia (Saturday) Featuring the Evolution of the Keyboard Through Works for Harpsichord, Piano, and Synthesizer. Performed by Henry Kramer, Mikael Darmanie, Vicky Chow, and Kenneth Weiss. Spotlight: George Crumb – March 25 & 26, 2022. Featuring the Music and Legacy of American...
SEATTLE, WA
Guitar Player

New Mixes of the Beatles’ Legendary Rooftop Performance Announced

This Sunday, January 30, marks the 53rd anniversary of the Beatles’ final live performance staged on the roof of their Apple Corps headquarters in London. The legendary gig continues to turn heads to this day and following a recent series of official announcements fans can expect more headturning excitement in the days ahead.
northeast.edu

A Touch of Brass to perform at Northeast Community College

NORFOLK, Neb. – The five-member ensemble “A Touch of Brass” will perform in concert next weekend on the campus of Northeast Community College in Norfolk. The concert will be held Sun., Jan. 30, at 2 p.m., in the Cox Activities Center Theatre, 801 E. Benjamin Ave. The...
NORFOLK, NE
operawire.com

Catalyst Quartet & Dashon Burton Headline Third Performance of San Francisco Performances’ ‘Uncovered Series’

On Feb. 11, 2022, San Francisco Performances will present the third performance in its “Uncovered Series,” featuring Catalyst Quartet and Dashon Burton. The series seeks to explore music from composers who have mostly gone overlooked due to their race or gender. Currently the Vocal Artist-in-Residence with SF Performances, Burton will also provide commentary on the event in addition to singing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

