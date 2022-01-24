ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandez appointed assistant professor at Clarkson University

nny360.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTSDAM — Lissette Fernandez has been appointed assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at Clarkson University. She received her Ph.D. and bachelor of science degrees in civil engineering from Clarkson and...

www.nny360.com

WINKNEWS.com

FGCU professor aims to keep university’s brightest graduates working in SWFL

A woman is on a mission to keep the best and brightest students here in Southwest Florida. Her name is Dr. Sandy Kauanui. She got her start in business at 16 years old, running payroll for her parents’ company. Today, students at Florida Gulf Coast University call her Dr. K., and she works to keep the best and brightest FGCU students here, working for companies in Southwest Florida after they graduate.
COLLEGES
tennesseestar.com

University Fires 100 Professors Due to COVID

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues into its third year, William Paterson University is now laying off 100 full-time faculty over the next three years. The university, located in Wayne, New Jersey, originally planned to let 150 professors go before union negotiations revised the number to 100, or 29% of the institution’s 340 faculty, reports Inside Higher Ed.
WAYNE, NJ
devry.edu

DeVry University Professor Named as Fulbright Specialist

Naperville, Ill. – Jan. 12, 2022 – DeVry University Professor Mike Reitzel, Ph.D., was recently named a Fulbright Specialist, a program within the U.S. Department of State for U.S. academics and established professionals. As a Fulbright Specialist, Reitzel will travel overseas to engage in project-based exchanges at assigned “host” companies, serving as an expert consultant on critical projects.
NAPERVILLE, IL
drew.edu

Drew University Alum Comes Back to The Forest as Adjunct Professor

Elizabeth Pemberton C’16 to teach data visualization course. January 2022 – Elizabeth Pemberton C’16 is coming back to her alma mater not as a traditional young alum visiting the old stomping grounds, but as an adjunct professor. Pemberton, a physics major at Drew, earned a master of...
MADISON, NJ
nny360.com

Next Clarkson University Science Cafe set for Jan. 26

POTSDAM — Tracy Lipke-Perry, Crane School of Music professor will present Science, Music, and the Human Condition at the next Clarkson University Science Café on Jan. 26 at 7:15 pm. Despite an oft-perceived dichotomy between the arts and sciences, there are significant aspects of congruence across these fields...
COLLEGES
WSJM

Ferris State University Professor Suspended For Video

A Ferris State University professor has been put on leave after a bizarre video about grades, attendance, COVID and a bunch of other topics. Barry Mehler is a 74-year-old instructor at the school in Big Rapids. He told students in the video, “I don’t even want to know your name. I just look at the number and assign a grade. That is how predestination works. Take your complaints to God.” It didn’t stop there.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
nny360.com

Clarkson University student to intern at Los Alamos National Laboratory

POTSDAM — Mary Donnelly ’23, a biomolecular science undergraduate student at Clarkson University, will be an intern at the Los Alamos National Laboratory for the this summer, where she will work on method optimization for mass spectrometry and multi-omics pipelines. Currently, Donnelly does research using mass spectrometry-based proteomics...
COLLEGES
thecentersquare.com

University of Washington professor censored over syllabus language

(The Center Square) – A professor at the University of Washington (UW) was censored over his approach to the wording in his class syllabus that stems from a campus-wide recommendation that professors include a native land acknowledgement in the document. The university’s Office of Minority Affairs & Diversity recommends...
WASHINGTON STATE
yale.edu

Nyeema Harris appointed Knobloch Family Associate Professor at YSE

Nyeema Harris, an environmental scientist who researches mechanisms promoting and threatening wildlife species persistence, has been appointed the Knobloch Family Associate Professor of Wildlife and Land Conservation. She is a member of the faculty of the Yale School of the Environment (YSE). The Knobloch Family Professorship supports a ladder-track or...
WILDLIFE
felician.edu

Dr. Victoria Simon Joins As Assistant Professor of Communications

Dr. Victoria Simon, Assistant Professor of Communications, is excited and humbled to lead the Communication Studies Program at Felician University. She comes to Felician with a background in human/computer interaction, looking at interface design from a social justice perspective. She did her dissertation at McGill University on the history of music software interfaces, specifically touch screen interfaces, for people with disabilities. “I am interested in ideas of inclusivity, for example, inclusive of disabled populations, and how we can broaden interface design to be more accessible.” That perspective dovetails perfectly with Felician’s core values, one reason why Dr. Simon was excited to join the Felician Community in September of 2021. “The Felician Franciscan Values are very much in line with my values of inclusivity and looking at marginalized populations, and how to build more equitable futures for them and all of us.”
LODI, NJ
LSU Reveille

Opinion: University should be online first two weeks, not left up to professors

Whether you’re excited, terrified or somewhere in between, school time is rolling around once again. This semester is gearing up to be the strangest—and possibly most exhausting—of our college years. Attending classes in the age of COVID-19 has always been strange. From our fully online semester that...
COLLEGES
Newswise

University of Delaware Professors Elected AAAS Fellows

Newswise — University of Delaware professors Wei-Jun Cai and David Kirchman have been named fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the world’s largest general scientific society. AAAS Fellows are elected by their peers for important contributions to STEM. They represent scientists, engineers and...
COLLEGES
hartford.edu

Assistant Professor Karla Loya featured on NPR’s “Academic Minute”

Karla Loya, assistant professor of educational leadership in the College of Education, Nursing and Health Professions (ENHP), was featured on “The Academic Minute” on National Public Radio on Jan. 18. In her segment titled “Pandemic Teaching and Learning Should Be Inclusive and Supportive,” Loya discusses how to make sure no one gets left behind in the classroom. Her segment can be heard here.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
pct.edu

College appoints assistant dean of arts and sciences

Pennsylvania College of Technology has named Barbara Fisher Di Marco assistant dean of arts and sciences. Di Marco served most recently as interim assistant dean of arts and sciences. Previously, she was an assistant professor and co-department head of mathematics at Penn College. She was honored by the college with an Excellence in Teaching Award in 2020.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
webster.edu

Webster University Appoints New VP of Enrollment Management

ST. LOUIS – Lisa Blazer will join Webster University as the vice president of Enrollment Management. She will lead the work on creating a strategic enrollment management plan across our programmatic and various modality offerings. Blazer brings more than 30 years of enrollment experience in higher education to Webster...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO

