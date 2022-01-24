Fernandez appointed assistant professor at Clarkson University

Dr. Victoria Simon, Assistant Professor of Communications, is excited and humbled to lead the Communication Studies Program at Felician University. She comes to Felician with a background in human/computer interaction, looking at interface design from a social justice perspective. She did her dissertation at McGill University on the history of music software interfaces, specifically touch screen interfaces, for people with disabilities. “I am interested in ideas of inclusivity, for example, inclusive of disabled populations, and how we can broaden interface design to be more accessible.” That perspective dovetails perfectly with Felician’s core values, one reason why Dr. Simon was excited to join the Felician Community in September of 2021. “The Felician Franciscan Values are very much in line with my values of inclusivity and looking at marginalized populations, and how to build more equitable futures for them and all of us.”

