What Is Biophilic Design? Here's How to Decorate with the Top 2022 Home Trend. Although we now spend the majority of our time indoors, the desire to connect with nature is written in our DNA. For our hunter-gatherer ancestors, nature was the source of food, clothing, shelter, and other basic necessities. Thousands of years later, our needs can be easily met without foraging or hunting, but this pull toward the outdoors remains embedded in our psyches. The challenge, then, is to figure out how to incorporate nature into our mostly indoor lives. That's where biophilic design comes in.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 13 DAYS AGO