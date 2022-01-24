ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Teach Your Kids About Money And Saving Skills

collegeadvantage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the important life lessons to come from these past two years with COVID is that families need to be financially prepared for any life changes. You did this when you started your Ohio 529 account for your child. You took the smart financial steps to start savings for whatever...

www.collegeadvantage.com

Comments / 0

Related
bocaratontribune.com

Tips for Teaching Kids Empathy

(StatePoint) One of the most important skills kids can learn is empathy — the ability to understand how others are feeling. A valuable social skill that’s often the mark of a good leader, empathy aids in communication and helps people build connections with others. Here are some ways you can teach your child empathy:
KIDS
Eyewitness News

How to talk to your kids about drugs, guns

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Health officials say despite the tough situation at school, guardians should talk to their kids about them. It was a chaotic day for New Haven Public Schools. Five students were taken to the hospital after eating a chocolate edible. On the other side of the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Parents Magazine

What You Should Really Teach Kids About Gambling—and How to Have the Conversation

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There have always been plenty of things for parents of teens and tweens to worry about, and these days, it seems there's more than ever. How can we manage the amount of screen time our kids get, especially when there's Zoom school to contend with? How do we know what types of information they're getting their hands on, now that so much of the world has moved online? How can we manage the emotional fallout of spending so long under the stress of a pandemic? Plus, of course, parents are still worried about all the age-old causes for concern as well: drug and alcohol abuse and other dangerous pastimes.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
CBS News

Four kids give surprising answers to questions about money

“CBS Mornings” hears from four kids who answer questions with surprising, funny and thoughtful responses on money. Also, CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss when to start teaching your kids about money, and what topics to talk about with kids of different ages.
KIDS
wspa.com

Teaching Kids To Advocate For Themselves

It is hard for adults to speak up for themselves but what about kids. Doctor Martha Durham is here to teach us how to help kids learn to advocate for themselves.
KIDS
Hartsville News Journal

How to teach kids about emergency preparedness

Emergency preparedness is something everyone in the household should learn, including children. But approaching the topic of emergencies with youngsters requires finesse. Children are capable of comprehending many things, especially when information is presented in age-appropriate ways. The American Red Cross recommends parents narrow down the subject matter when discussing disasters and emergency readiness with kids. Parents and caregivers can start by determining which disasters are most common where they live. There’s no need to broach hypothermia safety, for example, if the family resides in a warm climate. Another good step is to speak with schools or daycare centers to find out how they handle the subject of emergencies, and then reinforce those lessons at home. The local library may have books in their children’s section and there are plenty of online resources that address safety skills and emergency preparedness in language that children can understand. In addition, the Red Cross notes there are mobile apps designed to teach and reinforce important safety skills in informative but fun ways. For example, the Monster Guard app is geared toward kids between the ages of seven and 11 who are asked to join the Monster Guard and prepare for real-life emergencies at home and in other environments. Children may not understand everything that goes into preparing for an emergency, but they may be more inclined to get involved if they are given tasks they can handle. Children in Pre-K to grade 2 can learn how to dial 9-1-1 or practice “Stop! Drop! And Roll!” safety techniques. Older children can be tasked with making emergency supplies shopping lists and helping to put away these items, or working with parents to devise a home evacuation plan. Practice makes perfect, and once families determine which emergency plans they should put into effect, they can role play with children to help make sure that everyone recognizes what to do in the case of an actual emergency. Important phone numbers can be posted in a key location (and programmed into mobile phones), and children should know what to do in the event they get separated from their guardians during a weather situation or another emergency. Children also can help pack go bags with key items they don’t want to part with should they need to evacuate home due to a weather emergency. Children can be involved in emergency preparedness by working through topics they can understand and explore. TF221624.
KIDS
Lifehacker

Why You Should Teach Your Kid to Invest While They’re Still a Kid

If you’re a parent, I’m sure you’re trying to teach your child to save their money—but if you want to set your child up for a deeper level of financial success, you have to teach them the difference between saving and investing. This early lesson in financial literacy could be the difference between a comfortable nest egg and financial hardship later in life.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational Schools#Retirement Savings#Life Skills#Sesame Street#Covid
Fox News

Dave Ramsey: We must teach kids the RIGHT way to handle money, right now

Dave Ramsey is a straight shooter about money matters. That's part of the reason — combined with his wisdom forged with experience — that millions of people listen to him on the radio every week and read his books. In his newest book, "Baby Steps Millionaires," he lays out clear steps for anyone to take when it comes to getting out of debt and building wealth — including young people.
KIDS
Fox5 KVVU

Teaching kids how to cook

Mimi Sabo with Kidstir explains the many benefits of teaching your kids how to cook. You can find more recipes for kids at kidstir.com.
KIDS
Fox 59

How to save money at shows and events, Indy with Kids explains

INDIANAPOLIS – There are so many big family-friendly events and shows in Indianapolis! Families are always looking for ways to save money while still having fun! Katy Mann with indywithkids.com has some tips for you!. Save on tickets. Early pricing. Promo code through associations/groups. Field trip or group pricing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Motherly

8 lunch ideas for kids that save money

You've got all the ideas for your kids' nutritious lunches, the best lunchbox on the market... that just leaves one big dilemma: feeding kids every day can put a crunch on your budget. We're here to help with a few lunch ideas for kids that save money. From brilliant new ways to reuse leftovers to shopping produce sales and making canned beans the star of your show, these eight lunch box ideas feed kids well without paying a fortune at checkout.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Neowin

Messenger Kids' Pledge Planets to teach children digital citizenship skills

Messenger has announced that it is launching an in-app activity, Pledge Planets, to aid kids in making healthy online decisions and staying safe. The latest resource has been developed in collaboration with Meta's Youth Advisors, and will allow kids to "explore different planets based on the tenets of the Messenger Kids Pledge."
KIDS
Richmond.com

Your Funds: What your dog can teach you about investing

Freo, my golden retriever, turned 13 recently. That’s old for his breed. As he has aged, our relationship has changed. These days, it’s me waking him up every morning excited for the new day; on walks, it’s him letting me go off leash and wander while he keeps a close eye on me and awaits my return.
PETS
The Independent

Father dying of Covid regrets not getting vaccine in heartbreaking texts

Shortly before dying of Covid-19, a father in Los Angeles texted family members to express his regret over not getting vaccinated.Christian Cabrera, 40, tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas. Not long afterward, he was in an emergency room with pneumonia in both lungs.“I can’t breathe again,” he texted his brother, according to KTLA. “I really regret not getting my vaccine. If I can do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life. I’m fighting for my life here and I wish I [had] gotten vaccinated.”On 22 January, Mr Cabrera died. His family...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Florida district will no longer allow excused absences for kids staying home due to Covid concerns

A Florida school district, the ninth largest in the nation, will no longer allow excused absences for students who remain at home due to Covid-19 concerns. Orange County Public Schools, which has over 206,000 students at 202 Orlando-area schools, made the announcement Wednesday, saying parents "keeping students home during the increased Covid-19 cases" will no longer be able to get excused absences for their children starting Jan. 31.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy