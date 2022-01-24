Monday Snow

Another bitter cold kicks off the day. Check out the 5 a.m. wind chill!. The wind is out of the south though, which will push our temperatures back to the mid-to-upper 20s by the afternoon (how's that for a warm-up?). Mostly cloudy skies with nothing more than a passing flurry...
FOX 2 - Hey gang, the cold continues for us, but there is a thaw for us next week. Wednesday overnight: Increasing clouds, brisk and cold, a low of 4. Thursday: Mostly cloudy… breezy and COLD. A high 27. Thursday night: A few snow showers but no accumulation and...
Comments / 0