Coldest air of the season

Coldest stretch of winter weather this season

Jacksonville, Fl — Bundle up! We have a widespread frost and freeze to start the work and school week. Action News Jax Meteorologist Corey Simma says the previous coldest temperature at JAX Airport this season was 30. We briefly hit 27 before sunrise.

We’ll see sunshine and light winds through the day but temperatures stay chilly in the 50s & 60s.

Clouds increase overnight, and Tuesday morning will still be cold but not as cold as today.

Clouds on Tuesday will lead to a few showers during the day.

Temperatures stay cool through the week with another opportunity for rain on Friday & early Saturday as temperatures stay below average.

Wednesday and Thursday will be in the upper 50s, and the low 60s return on Friday.

Next weekend looks to be quite cold again with morning lows near freezing and afternoons only in the low 50s.

