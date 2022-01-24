ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong authorities shut down the region's last independent news outlets

 3 days ago

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. First it was the pro-democracy paper Apple Daily and then other independent Hong Kong media outlets closed. A group of anonymous volunteers is archiving the outlets so they don't disappear completely. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Someone is trying to preserve the...

The Independent

China blasts US over reports of withdrawing diplomatic staff

China on Wednesday expressed “serious concerns and dissatisfaction” with the United States over reports of an internal State Department request to allow the departure of diplomats and their families from China amid tightening anti-pandemic measures. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China’s anti-virus regulations were in line with international treaties governing the treatment of diplomatic personnel and that the nation was “undoubtedly the safest country in the world at the moment.” China has pursued a strict “zero tolerance” policy toward outbreaks, including lockdowns of millions of people, travel bans, compulsory masking, mass testing and health surveillance by smartphone apps....
AFP

Who's next? Hong Kong media fearful after arrests, shutdowns

When Hong Kong's national security police knocked on his door before dawn last month, journalist Ronson Chan was unsurprised but still found himself shaking. So far the international media have not been targeted with the national security law but Hong Kong's government has grown increasingly critical of coverage it dislikes.
Axios

A Hong Kong exile's manifesto for freedom

In a new book, former Hong Kong lawmaker Nathan Law connects his experiences as a pro-democracy activist in Hong Kong with China's attempts to curb freedoms around the world. Why it matters: "It’s really important that we see Hong Kong as part of the puzzle in a bigger picture of democratic recession, so we can equip ourselves more as China expands its authoritarianism around the world," Law told Axios in an interview.
The Independent

Hong Kong independence activist Leung released from prison

Hong Kong activist Edward Leung, who coined the now-banned slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times,” was released from prison Wednesday after spending four years behind bars for a 2016 protest.Leung was a prominent independence activist and the spokesman of Hong Kong Indigenous, a pro-independence group in the city that was outspoken about “localism” and the need to preserve a distinct Hong Kong identity. In 2018, the 30-year-old activist was convicted of assaulting a police officer and rioting during what is now known as the Fishball Revolution. The unrest began when authorities attempted to crack down on unlicensed...
Steve Inskeep
The Guardian

Kashmir independent press club shut down in media crackdown

The future of press freedom in Indian-administered Kashmir has been thrown into question after pro-government journalists and police officers forcibly took over its independent press club, which the authorities later shut down. The incident, which follows the harassment and detention of dozens of journalists in Kashmir in recent months, is...
WNMT AM 650

Hong Kong health authorities warn of worsening COVID outbreak

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong health officials warned on Saturday of a significantly worsening COVID-19 outbreak in the Asian financial hub as suspected infection numbers rose in a congested residential area. Health officials said some 26 confirmed cases and more than 100 cases classed as preliminary positive were...
The Poultry Site

Hong Kong suspends poultry imports from French regions

In a press release, the CFS said the decision was in light of recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 Avian Influenza in Pyrénées Department and Lot-et-Garonne Department in France. As a result of the outbreaks, the CFS has instructed traders to suspend the import of poultry meat and...
CNBC

Hong Kong to shut secondary schools from Monday over Covid fears

Hong Kong will suspend face-to-face teaching in secondary schools from Monday until after the approaching Lunar New Year, authorities said, because of a rising number of coronavirus infections in several schools in the Chinese-ruled territory. Schools will stay shut until Feb 7, after the Lunar New Year Holidays, the government...
MedicalXpress

Hong Kong locks down thousands in coronavirus housing block

Nearly 3,000 residents at a Hong Kong housing estate will be confined to their homes for five days, authorities announced Friday, as they struggle to halt an outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The lengthy lockdown order—reminiscent of those used on the Chinese mainland—comes as Hong Kong tacks harder to...
artreview.com

Is There Any Hope Left for Hong Kong’s Fearless Cinema?

‘Everything cultural is now a nail, and the National Security Law is the hammer.’. Once upon a time, Hong Kong cinema was free and thriving. This resulted in many terrible films, but fast productions and faster box office allowed many filmmakers to do whatever they pleased, resulting in a sizeable number of commercial films with an artistry and fearlessness to be admired. It was under the auspices of the commercial film industry indeed that many great Hong Kong artists got their start. Wong Kar-wai’s existential musings were first glimpsed in gangster films, and Johnnie To cut his cinematic baby teeth on madcap comedies. Even Stanley Kwan, whose output has never seemed very commercial, began with star vehicles.
AFP

China restricts activists' social media ahead of Olympics

Human rights activists and some academics in China have had their WeChat messaging app accounts restricted in recent weeks, multiple people affected have told AFP, as Beijing cracks down on dissent before the Winter Olympics. "The government now wants to make sure that people don't cross the line online to poke the facade of a perfect Winter Olympic Games," said Yaqiu Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch.
Beijing, CN
China
AFP

China's high-tech warplanes pose 'big new threat' to Taiwan

China's deployment of J-16D jets into Taiwan's air defence zone this week marked the first sighting of the new high-tech warplanes, Taipei confirmed Tuesday, their electronic-jamming equipment posing a fresh threat to the island.  Among the 13 observed on Monday were two J-16D jets, which the ministry confirmed Tuesday to AFP was the first time the high-tech warplanes had been seen in action. 
mediaite.com

Al Jazeera Shuts Down Its Right-Wing Outlet ‘Rightly’

The Al Jazeera Media Network, which is funded by Qatar, has shuttered down its right-wing outlet Righty, according to an Axios report on Tuesday. It was launched in February 2021 and stopped putting out content in December. Brad Polumbo, a libertarian political commentator who appeared on Rightly, told Axios that...
Seekingalpha.com

Applied UV's pathogen destroying technology secures patent in Hong Kong

Applied UV (AUVI -5.9%) is granted patent by the Hong Kong's government for its SteriLumen pathogen destroying device. It expands AUVI's intellectual property portfolio, covering 62 patents granted. "This new patent adds to Applied UV's growing IP estate for our foundational pathogen destroying technology, which defines an exciting new path...
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
AFP

US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar

The US government warned companies Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse. Those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime "run the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks," including breaking sanctions and money-laundering laws, according to a statement from six cabinet-level departments. Investors and traders were warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises, the gems and precious metals sector, real estate and construction projects, and the arms business. "These entities and sectors have been identified as primary industries providing economic resources for Burma's military regime," the statement said, using the former popular name for the country.
