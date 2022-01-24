ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Multi-agency resource center for tornado recovery opens in Lee County

By ABC7 News
 3 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners has permitted the opening of a one-stop service to aid residents impacted by the Jan. 16 tornado.

Starting Saturday, Jan. 22, the center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center will be open Monday through Saturday at the Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Center, located at 16760 Bass Road in Fort Myers.

The center will feature organizations such as The American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, United Way, and The Lee County Tax Collector.

According to a press release from the Lee County government, identification and proof of residency will be requested at the site. Staff will also have a list of impacted residences for those who do not have documentation.

Officials advise those in need of transportation assistance to call 211. Lee County government’s website also provides storm updates and relief agency contact information.

