Sometimes, you just have to laugh so you don't start crying. Or tweet so you don't keep refreshing the screen on your dwindling crypto portfolio. In just 24 hours, the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum fell by over 11% and 15%, respectively. As of publication, a single BTC sells on an exchange for about $37,800, according to CoinMarketCap, its lowest rate since July. Ethereum, meanwhile, stumbled below the $2,800 mark for the first time since a sojourn there in September. And don't even get started on the hundreds of governance tokens, layer-2 assets, and meme coins.

