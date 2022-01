U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is asking that his federal trial, for allegedly lying to federal agents, be moved from California to Nebraska. In a request filed Monday, Fortenberry’s attorney said his trial could “go forward safely” in Nebraska, where federal trials are still being held. In California, trials have been suspended until the end of February because of a surge in COVID-19 cases there.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO