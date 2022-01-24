Try it, you might like it

TikTok is a haven for food trends. Last year it gave us everything from baked feta pasta, to Emily Mariko’s salmon and rice, as well as baked oats and “nature’s cereal”.Now, less than one month into 2022, we’ve already got our first food trend from the video sharing platform: overnight Weetabix.Similar to overnight oats, overnight Weetabix is prepared the night before and is ready to eat when taken out of the fridge the next morning.The hashtag #overnightweetabix has already amassed 15.8 million views on TikTok, and users say the added sugar-free breakfast “tastes like cheesecake”.The most basic recipe for overnight...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO