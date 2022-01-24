ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Try it, you might like it

By Chris Waywell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI mean, you probably don’t need much more information than that headline. Obviously, your first question is: why would anyone spoil a perfectly delicious sheep’s stomach stuffed with mystery offal and barley by sticking it on a pizza?. Hold hard, though. The ‘Ode to a Haggis’ pizza...

The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
The Independent

McDonald’s to launch Chicken Big Mac

McDonald’s is to launch a chicken version of its Big Mac in the UK and Ireland.The limited-edition new burger will go on sale on February 2, but only in participating restaurants until March 15.The fast-food giant said the addition of the Chicken Big Mac to its menu followed a high number of requests from customers.It described the burger as “the classic Big Mac we all know and love” complete with triple-layered bun, two 100% chicken breast patties in a crispy coating, a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles and the Big Mac sauce.The Double Big Mac, Mozzarella Dippers and the McFlurry...
The Independent

Frozen vegetables are just as good as fresh. Why do we still stick our noses up at it?

Britain has a strange relationship with frozen food. Despite evidence showing that plenty of frozen fruit and vegetables retain their nutritional value – sometimes even better than fresh produce – there seems to be a prevailing attitude that frozen food is just not as good as fresh.Home cooks such as Delia Smith, Nigella Lawson, and Jack Monroe have long hailed the practicality and usefulness of frozen vegetables at hand. However, Smith’s 2008 cookbook, titled How To Cheat At Cooking, drew intense backlash because she recommended ingredients like frozen potatoes and tinned mince.Chefs such as Raymond Blanc criticised the TV cook...
The Independent

‘It tastes like cheesecake’: Overnight Weetabix is TikTok’s latest food trend

TikTok is a haven for food trends. Last year it gave us everything from baked feta pasta, to Emily Mariko’s salmon and rice, as well as baked oats and “nature’s cereal”.Now, less than one month into 2022, we’ve already got our first food trend from the video sharing platform: overnight Weetabix.Similar to overnight oats, overnight Weetabix is prepared the night before and is ready to eat when taken out of the fridge the next morning.The hashtag #overnightweetabix has already amassed 15.8 million views on TikTok, and users say the added sugar-free breakfast “tastes like cheesecake”.The most basic recipe for overnight...
Allrecipes.com

10 Tantalizing Ways To Use a Bottle of Chinese Five-Spice Powder

Curious about how to use that bottle of Chinese five-spice powder? This delightfully peppery-sweet mixture provides endless options. From a boldly savory beef noodle soup to an irresistibly creamy rice pudding, this versatile spice blend imbues every dish with a deep, fragrant flavor that's too good to miss. Find your favorite five-spice recipe here and experience the enticing aroma and taste of this supermarket standout.
TravelPulse

Foods You Might Eat During a Trip to Madeira

In addition to taking in the beautiful surrounding scenery and immersing yourself in adventures, a visit to Madeira Island is sure to include indulging in tasty meals along the way. The gastronomy does not go unnoticed by travelers, and one reason is that the ingredients used are almost always fresh.
The Independent

What to eat on Burns Night: Classic haggis, neeps and tatties recipe

Haggis, neeps and tattiesPrep: 20 minutesCook: 45 minutesServes 62 x 500g haggis1.5kg King Edward potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks100ml whole milk60g unsalted butter1.5kg swede, peeled and diced50ml whiskyFor the gravy1 tbsp sunflower oil1 celery stick, roughly chopped1 carrot, roughly chopped1 small onion, roughly chopped1 tbsp plain flour1 tsp tomato puree750ml beef stock3 tbsp redcurrant jelly1 splash Worcestershire sauce1 splash Tabasco saucePreheat the oven to 180°C, or gas mark 4, and cook the haggis according to pack instructions.Meanwhile, make the gravy. Heat the oil in a large pan and fry the vegetables for 5 minutes until just brown. Add...
The Independent

Chef who cooked for the Queen reveals the best way to get crispy bacon

A Michelin-starred chef who has cooked for royalty has revealed his top tips for frying up crispy bacon.Jeff Baker, whose restaurant Pool Court in Leeds won the city its first Michelin star in 1995, has previously cooked for the Queen and is now the executive development chef at online butcher Farmison & Co.He said the secret to getting the perfect bacon rasher is to make sure the frying pan is hot before putting the meat in.Speaking to the Daily Star, Baker said that the “best way” to cook bacon is “on a medium to high heat pan with a small...
Allrecipes.com

What Is Bangers and Mash and Where Does It Come From?

Bangers and mash, also known as sausages and mash, is a quintessential British meal. It's so well-loved, in fact, it was named Britain's "most popular comfort food" in a 2009 survey. But just what is bangers and mash – and how do you make it at home? Let's find out:
Time Out Global

Loads of buff Camden Market food stalls are dead cheap right now

The three foodie bits of Camden have come together like Voltron to offer a delicious cornucopia of cheap eats. Camden Market (the original food bit), Camden Market Buck Street (the Boxparky bit) and Hawley Wharf (the shiny new bit) represent an absolute ton of quality street food vendors. And right now they’re pretty much all offering humongous discounts.
Time Out Global

Wake up, Hammersmith! You’ve got a new IKEA on the way

Okay, let’s put this on the table upfront. Meatballs. It’s hard to analyse how successful Swedish homewares giant IKEA would have been in this country if some marketing genius hadn’t had the foresight to serve meatballs on site. British people love meat, especially in an easy-to-handle format like balls.
Washington City Paper

Would You Like a Bouquet With That?

Many diners angle for a downstairs counter seat at Izakaya Seki, where you can watch Hiroshi Seki glide his knife through fish to slice sashimi. But you’re also in for a feast for the eyes if you’re seated in the upstairs dining room. Look to the window facing V Street NW to find an example of the centuries-old art of Japanese flower arranging known as ikebana. The living pieces of art crafted by Hiroshi’s daughter, Cizuka Seki, celebrate the seasons and set the mood for a beautifully presented meal.
Time Out Global

Lil Amaru - Time Out Market Chicago

Chef Rodolfo Cuadros refers to himself as a “nomad” after a decade spent working alongside Latin American cooks in Miami, London and France. When he opened Wicker Park restaurant Amaru in 2019, Cuadros set out to serve pan-Latin cuisine and share parts of the various cultures that inspire his recipes. Lil Amaru is a continuation of Cuadro’s mission to explore the soul of Latin American cooking, focusing on delicious dishes that are commonly sold by street vendors in countries like Mexico, Cuba and Colombia.
Time Out Global

Help protect The George Tavern (again)!

The poor old George Tavern. Honestly, has any London pub or venue ever been through such a struggle to keep doing what its punters want it to keep doing?. Back in 2015, Time Out reported on the Stepney’s venue’s attempts to survive after a block of flats was planned for next door – with its inevitable slew of noise complaints and damage to the live music venue’s licence.
Time Out Global

This food hall just launched a prix-fixe dining experience

As far as food hall spots go, Lur, the Spanish eatery inside Time Out Market Miami, is a game-changer on many levels. It’s the only one of its kind that fully specializes in Basque cuisine and the only food hall station where you can sit down to enjoy a chef’s-choice tasting menu (with the exception of sushi, of course). Next month, Lur adds another feather to its cap with the launch of a nightly prix-fixe dinner service.
Time Out Global

How ‘Boiling Point’ was filmed in a real London restaurant

Director Phil Barantini’s low-budget drama ‘Boiling Point’ is a one-take film set in a fictional restaurant in Dalston that follows stressed-out chef Andy Jones (Stephen Graham) and his staff trying to navigate the busiest night of the year as everything goes wrong. It’s a raw and honest depiction of restaurant work and the stresses of modern living.
Robb Report

People Are Shelling Out $197 to Have Chocolate Poured on Their Hands. Here’s Why.

It’s a video that has amused and confused the Internet the last few days. A woman sits flanked by Champagne flutes, hands hovering above a large gray bowl when a waiter approaches with a white pitcher. He’s not not there to finish a plated dish with a sauce. He starts dumping chocolate sauce all over the woman’s upturned palms as she giddily lathers her hands with the confection. The waiter then moves to the gentleman sitting next to her and repeats the process. The duo shove their fingers into their mouths and the nod at each other with cheshire grins....
TravelPulse

30 Awesome Attractions You Might Not Know Exist

Now that it's the New Year, it's time to set some new travel goals! Hopefully, international travel will only get easier this year, but either way, here are some incredible places, natural and ancient wonders, that you might not have known existed, but definitely deserve your recognition. They're even more memorable in person! Read on and discover some of the world's lesser-known but no less magical wonders.
