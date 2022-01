Not too long ago you could ask any skincare expert which product or ingredient they'd recommend for glowing skin and nine times out of 10 their answer would be some kind of exfoliating acid. Whether you see yourself as a skincare aficionado, a novice or somewhere in between, you've no doubt used — or at least heard of — one of them. Pixi's Glow Tonic and REN's Ready Steady Glow are just two of the many cult products which take pride of place in influencer #shelfies, with glycolic acid (renowned for tackling skin pigmentation) and salicylic acid (for keeping blackheads and breakouts at bay) the most revered ingredients. Promising clear, smooth and radiant skin, it's no wonder everyone wants in on the acid action.

SKIN CARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO