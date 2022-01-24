ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Colston Four verdict: What now?

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the "Colston Four" were acquitted of criminal damage some Bristolians have been questioning...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Colston Four trial: Attorney General defends 'considering' referring acquittal

The Attorney General has defended "carefully considering" referring the acquittal of the Colston Four to the Court of Appeal. Rhian Graham, Milo Ponsford, Sage Willoughby, and Jake Skuse were cleared of pulling down a statue to the 17th Century slave trader in Bristol. After the verdict Suella Braverman said she...
LAW
BBC

US man found dead surrounded by deadly pythons and cobras

A US man has been found dead at his home surrounded by dozens of snakes - many of them venomous. Neighbours alerted police after going to the house in the US state of Maryland and discovering him lying on the floor, apparently unconscious. When officers arrived, they found 124 venomous...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother screamed ‘my child, my child’ after five-year-old son fatally attacked in Coventry, reports say

A mother ran into a shop crying “my child, my child” before the five-year-old was found dead with multiple injuries, it was reported on Wednesday. The boy, who was just shy of his sixth birthday, was found at a house in Earlsdon after police were called to the scene on Tuesday evening.His mother had reportedly ran screaming into a nearby Co-op for help, shouting: “My child, my child, call the police, call the police.”Despite the best efforts of the emergency services the boy was confirmed dead at the scene and a 49-year-old woman has been detained on suspicion of...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Murdered Louise Smith, 16, ‘not supported fully’ by police after ‘rape by peer’

Murdered teenager Louise Smith may not have received appropriate support because of Covid-19 restrictions, a review of her care has found.Shane Mays, 30, from Havant Hampshire was jailed for life and must serve a minimum of 25 years after being found guilty of killing the 16-year-old on VE Day 2020.Louise, who was training to be a veterinary nurse, was “brutally” killed in Havant Thicket, with her body defiled and burnt.The trial at Winchester Crown Court heard that Louise was “vulnerable”, suffered from anxiety and depression, and smoked cannabis.She had moved in with Mays and his wife, Chazlynn Jayne...
HOMELESS
BBC

'Pastor' arrested after disabled people found locked in his basement

A self-styled pastor and his wife have been arrested for allegedly keeping eight disabled people locked in the basement of their home. Police say Curtis Keith Bankston, 55, and his wife operated an unlicensed care facility at a property in Griffin, near Atlanta, Georgia. Investigators say the pair controlled the...
HOMELESS
The Independent

George Floyd officers trial: Defence says Derek Chauvin ‘called all of the shots’ in Black man’s killing

A defence attorney for one of the three former police officers charged in connection to George Floyd’s murder has claimed that convicted killer Derek Chauvin “called all of the shots” during the deadly encounter.Tom Plunkett, the lawyer for J Alexander Kueng, sought to pin all the blame for Mr Floyd’s death on Chauvin as he gave his opening statements in the federal trial on Monday.Mr Plunkett said that Mr Kueng was only a rookie cop when he was involved in the fatal arrest of the Black man outside a convenience store in Minneapolis back on 25 May 2020.Mr Kueng and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Man dies after single punch to head at Leigh social club

A man has died after a single punch to the head at a social club near Manchester. Paul Ologbose, 57, was injured during an altercation at a club on Kensington Drive, Leigh at about 01:55 GMT on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. He was taken to hospital with a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman stabbed to death and her attacker hit by car and killed

A woman has been stabbed to death in the street by a man who was then run over and killed.Witnesses tried to distract the attacker in Maida Vale west London on Monday in desperate attempts to save the victim.She and the man stumbled into the road during the struggle and he was hit by a car.Mulugeta Asseratte told the PA news agency: “It is a very terrible incident.“I was coming up from the bakery to Chippenham Road and suddenly heard shouts of ‘stop it, stop it’ and it was a girl being attacked by a gentleman.“I tried to look...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Winsford dealer who ran drugs empire from his caravan jailed

A drug dealer who operated from a caravan in his back garden has been jailed for more than six years. Shane Preece, 43, was arrested after a raid at his home and caravan in Winsford, Cheshire in October 2020. Police found cannabis and £7,700 stuffed in designer handbags and kept...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Kidnap victim' contacts police after images shown

An inquiry into a suspected kidnapping has finished after the "victim" got in touch with police. West Midlands Police said a man was thought to have been put in to the boot of a car by three men. The suspected incident happened on Alum Rock Road in Birmingham on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jury played 15-minute audio clip of fatal attack on psychiatrist in Cardiff park

The jury in the trial of two men and a teenage girl accused of murdering a “well-loved” father-of-two have been played a 15-minute audio clip of the fatal attack.Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, was “viciously attacked and tortured” in Bute Park, Cardiff in the early hours of July 20 2021.The consultant psychiatrist, who worked in the Ely area of the city, died of his injuries at University Hospital of Wales 16 days later on August 5.Jason Edwards, 25, Lee Strickland, 36, and a 17-year-old girl who cannot be named for legal reasons, are being tried for his murder at Merthyr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Burton-upon-Trent woman guilty of killing ex-boxer boyfriend

A woman killed her ex-boxer boyfriend by stabbing him after a row. Kayley Mahood, 30, fatally stabbed Oliver O'Toole, 31, at their home on Rosliston Road, in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, on 25 July 2021. He was found slumped on a garden wall with a stab wound to his chest and died...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Belly Mujinga’s inquest to take place this summer, coroner confirms

The inquest of railway station worker Belly Mujinga will be held this summer, more than two years after she died with coronavirus, a coroner has confirmed.Andrew Walker, senior coroner for North London said the inquest would start on June 27 and last for up to seven days.Before then, an independent scientific expert specialising in diseases will be brought in to help identify the issues to be explored and the witnesses potentially required to give evidence, Mr Walker said during a 35-minute hearing in Barnet on Tuesday afternoon.Mrs Mujinga, 47, died with coronavirus on April 5 2020, days after she...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Inquiry to be held into teenager's carbon monoxide death

A fatal accident inquiry will be held into a teenager's death from carbon monoxide poisoning at an Angus holiday cottage in 2015. Thomas Hill, 18, was found unconscious at Glenmark Cottage, near Tarfside, where faulty gas heaters were found. A preliminary hearing will call at Forfar Sheriff Court in March.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Merrill Lynch executive arrested after racist attack on store workers over smoothie order is caught on video

A Merrill Lynch financial adviser was arrested after being caught on camera hurling racist abuse and throwing a drink at the staff of a smoothie store in Connecticut.James Iannazzo, 48, ordered a smoothie from a Robeks smoothie shop outlet for his son, who has a peanut allergy. According to the Fairfield police department, he ordered a drink without peanut butter but did not mention his son’s allergy.After Mr Iannazzo's son suffered an allergic reaction and was “transported to an area hospital,” he returned to the shop.In a video of the incident, which garnered 16 million views on TikTok prior...
ECONOMY

