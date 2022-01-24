Colston Four verdict: What now?

The jury in the trial of two men and a teenage girl accused of murdering a “well-loved” father-of-two have been played a 15-minute audio clip of the fatal attack.Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, was “viciously attacked and tortured” in Bute Park, Cardiff in the early hours of July 20 2021.The consultant psychiatrist, who worked in the Ely area of the city, died of his injuries at University Hospital of Wales 16 days later on August 5.Jason Edwards, 25, Lee Strickland, 36, and a 17-year-old girl who cannot be named for legal reasons, are being tried for his murder at Merthyr...
