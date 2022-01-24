ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Alize Cornet reaches quarterfinals at her 63rd Grand Slam

By JOHN PYE
Bradenton Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlize Cornet dropped to her knees on the hard blue court, clasped her hands and took a few moments to let it sink in. In her 17th trip to the Australia Open, her 63rd run at a Grand Slam, and two days after celebrating her 32nd birthday, Cornet finally qualified for...

www.bradenton.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Collins beats Cornet to make Australian Open semi-final

Danielle Collins swept into the last four of the Australian Open Wednesday to match her feat from 2019 and shatter French veteran Alize Cornet's dream of making a first Grand Slam semi-final. The American 27th seed came through an intense clash 7-5, 6-1 in sweltering temperatures on Rod Laver Arena to continue her resurgence after surgery last year. She will face either Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek or Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi for a place in the final. Defeat was bitter-sweet for unseeded Cornet, who was in her first-ever Grand Slam quater-final after 17 years of trying, but was unable to take it a step further.
TENNIS
The Independent

‘What would Novak do?’ Daniil Medvedev sparks boos at Australian Open with Djokovic remark

Daniil Medvedev sparked more boos at the Australian Open after revealing he was inspired by Novak Djokovic as he battled from two sets and match point down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach the semi-finals. Medvedev, the US Open champion, secured a hard-fought victory in four hours and 42 minutes and said in his post-match interview that his comeback had been sparked by channelling Djokovic’s renowned mentality. It proved an unpopular comment after Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open champion, was deported from the country ahead of the tournament in Melbourne, and it brought boos from the fans at the...
TENNIS
AFP

Medvedev mounts astonishing comeback after Tsitsipas romps into semis

Men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev fought back from the brink of a shock exit on Wednesday to reach the Australian Open semi-final and keep his dream of a second Grand Slam crown alive. Medvedev, the world number two, looked down and out as he lost the opening two sets to Canadian 21-year-old sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime before mounting a remarkable turnaround. The Russian saved a match point at 4-5, 30-40 in the fourth set before completing an astonishing revival to beat the ninth seed 6-7 (4/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5, 6-4 in a marathon 4hr 42min quarter-final that finished well after midnight on Rod Laver Arena. Asked how he managed to win, the US Open champions Medvedev admitted: "I have no idea.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simona Halep
The Independent

Iga Swiatek fights to set up Australian Open semi-final against Danielle Collins

Iga Swiatek showed her fighting spirit again at the Australian Open to defeat Kaia Kanepi and set up a semi-final against Danielle Collins Seventh seed Swiatek went into her quarter-final against Kanepi as the only top-20 player left in the bottom half of the draw and kept her hopes alive of claiming a second grand slam title with a 4-6 7-6 (2) 6-3 victory.Estonian Kanepi has a long-standing reputation for toppling big names at grand slams, with her fourth-round victory over second seed Aryna Sabalenka her ninth against a top-10 player at the majors.Comeback complete 👊@iga_swiatek is through to her...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open favourite Daniil Medvedev survives major scare to book semi-final spot

Daniil Medvedev saved a match point and recovered from two sets to love down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach his fifth grand slam semi-final at the Australian Open.Another night of high drama at Melbourne Park saw the title favourite pushed to the brink before turning the match around to win 6-7 (4) 3-6 7-6 (2) 7-5 6-4 and set up a rematch of last year’s semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas“I was not playing my best and Felix was playing unbelievable, serving unbelievable,” said Medvedev.“I didn’t really know what to do. I don’t know if you’re going to like this but...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Marin Cilic#Wimbledon#French
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev sets up Stefanos Tsitsipas semi – day 10 at the Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev kept his Australian Open hopes alive with a memorable comeback to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach the semi-finals.There the title favourite will face Stefanos Tsitsipas who blew away Jannik Sinner, while Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins made it through to the women’s last four.Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram reached the semi-finals of the men’s doubles for a third-straight year, while Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid set a new grand slam record with their ninth-successive title in the men’s wheelchair doubles.Picture of the dayQuote of the dayI have eternal respect for the grand slam winner because it's such...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open LIVE: Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime match result after five-set thriller

Daniil Medvedev saved a match point and recovered from two sets to love down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach his fifth grand slam semi-final.The world number two is looking to become the first man in the Open era to follow a first grand slam title by winning the next major tournament but his chances were hanging by a thread when Canadian Auger-Aliassime won the first two sets.Medvedev hit back to take the third but went match point down at 4-5 in the fourth only to save it with a big serve, take the set and clinch a 6-7 (4) 3-6 7-6 (2) 7-5 6-4 victory after four hours and 42 minutes.The Russian now faces a rematch of last year’s semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Read More Tim Henman gives Emma Raducanu reasons to be positive despite second-round exit at Australian OpenAshleigh Barty having ‘a lot of fun’ after reaching Australian Open semi-finalsRafael Nadal rejects Denis Shapovalov’s claim he gets ‘unfair’ advantage from umpires
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

‘Rafael Nadal had it right’: Novak Djokovic told he’s ‘not bigger’ than Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has been told that he is “not bigger” than the Australian Open after the Serbian’s visa saga and subsequent deportation ahead of the 2022 tournament.Djokovic’s visa was revoked by the Australian government after he admitted to knowingly breaking isolation rules after a positive test in the weeks before the first Grand Slam of the year, and that false information had been included on his immigration forms on entry to the country.The 20-time Grand Slam winner and three-time defending champion had seemed set to get the chance to target a tenth title in Melbourne having received a medical exemption...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open LIVE: Gael Monfils vs Matteo Berrettini result after Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty win

Follow all the reaction from another thrilling day at the Australian Open as the quarter-final stage got underway in Melbourne. Rafael Nadal booked his place in the semi-finals with a momentous five-set victory over young Canadian Denis Shapovalov. The Spaniard, who is attempting to take advantage of Novak Djokovic’s absence and win a record 21st men’s grand slam, will face Matteo Berrettini after the Italian prevailed in another marathon match against Gael Monfils, who had rallied from two sets down to force a decider. In the women’s singles, Madison Keys pulled off a thrilling upset against No 4...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal rejects Denis Shapovalov’s claim he gets ‘unfair’ advantage from umpires

An ailing Rafael Nadal battled to a five-set victory over Denis Shapovalov in a dramatic Australian Open quarter-final – and was then accused by his opponent of receiving preferential treatment.The Canadian became involved in a row with umpire Carlos Bernardes at the start of the second set of his 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3 defeat over the amount of time Nadal was taking to get ready to receive serve.After Bernardes refused to give Nadal a time violation, the 22-year-old shouted: “You guys are all corrupt,” and he and Nadal then exchanged words at the net about the matter.Shapovalov is far...
TENNIS
The Independent

‘You guys are all corrupt’: Denis Shapovalov rants at umpire over Rafael Nadal’s play at Australian Open

Denis Shapovalov accused a match umpire of being "corrupt" over what he thought was Rafael Nadal's slow play at the Australian Open.Canadian Shapovalov pulled off one of the biggest victories of his career to beat third seed Alexander Zverev in the fourth round to reach his third slam quarter-final and first in Melbourne.But the 22-year-old was unable to find his best form in the opening set against the Spaniard, though, and then showed his frustration by getting into a row with umpire Carlos Bernardes over the time Nadal was taking between points.After Bernardes refused to give Nadal a time violation...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy