Alize Cornet reaches quarterfinals at her 63rd Grand Slam

Daniil Medvedev saved a match point and recovered from two sets to love down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach his fifth grand slam semi-final.The world number two is looking to become the first man in the Open era to follow a first grand slam title by winning the next major tournament but his chances were hanging by a thread when Canadian Auger-Aliassime won the first two sets.Medvedev hit back to take the third but went match point down at 4-5 in the fourth only to save it with a big serve, take the set and clinch a 6-7 (4) 3-6 7-6 (2) 7-5 6-4 victory after four hours and 42 minutes.The Russian now faces a rematch of last year's semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO