IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) today announced the appointment of Sheila A. Stamps to its board of directors, effective today. Ms. Stamps brings more than four decades of strategic, governance and operational management experience. During her extensive career she held senior executive leadership positions in both public and private sector organizations, most recently as a senior investment advisor to the Comptroller of the State of New York for the NYS Common Retirement Fund and as Commissioner on the board of the New York State Insurance Fund, the state's largest provider of worker's compensation insurance. Prior to this, she was a Managing Director at Bank of America and Managing Director and Executive Management Committee Member at Bank One London (now, JPMorgan Chase).

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO