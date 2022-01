Shopping for garden furniture has evolved beyond the necessity to head to your local garden centre (although we still enjoy a mooch there too). From supermarkets to DIY stores, there are now hundreds of retailers offering a vast range of garden furniture to suit all budgets – and almost all of them give you the option to shop online in just a couple of clicks.When it comes to choosing the right type of furniture for your outdoor space, it’s important to consider what you want to get out of it. If you have a small garden or balcony, a space-saving...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO