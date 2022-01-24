MediWound (MDWD) Reports Positive Topline Results From US Phase 2 Trial of EscharEx

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that the Company will present full 18-month results from the HELIOS-A Phase 3 study of vutrisiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic in development for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis, at the Société Francophone du Nerf Périphérique (SFNP) Annual Meeting. The meeting will be held January 21-22 in Paris, France, and convenes healthcare professionals focused on the peripheral nervous system. The Company previously announced positive topline 18-month results from the HELIOS-A study in October 2021. David Adams M.D., Ph.D., Department of Neurology, Coordinator of the National Reference Center for Familial Amyloid Polyneuropathy (FAP) and Rare Neuropathies, Bicêtre Hospital, Greater Paris University Hospitals, AP-HP, will present “HELIOS-A: Study of Vutrisiran in Patients with hATTR Amyloidosis” on January 21, 2022.
Comments / 0