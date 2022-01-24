MediWound (MDWD) Reports Positive Topline Results From US Phase 2 Trial of EscharEx

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) today announced that it has completed the Phase 1b portion of a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating FMX114 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) (Study VY2021-01). FMX114 is VYNE’s proprietary investigational combination gel formulation of tofacitinib and fingolimod. The product is being developed to address both the source and cause of inflammation in AD. FMX114 has the potential to be the first topical combination product for the treatment of AD as well as the first topical product in clinical development that utilizes the sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor modulation mode of action.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 8 DAYS AGO