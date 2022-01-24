ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Daqo New Energy's (DQ) Xinjiang Daqo Provides Preliminary Estimates of Net Profit for Full Year 2021

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, announced that its subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo New Energy ("Xinjiang Daqo") had provided...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

JinkoSolar's (JKS) Jinko Solar Prices 2B Share Shanghai IPO at RMB 5/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, is in the process of applying for an initial public offering ("IPO") of the Company's principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. ("Jiangxi Jinko"), on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board. Jiangxi Jinko's IPO pricing has been announced by the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Daqo Taps Richly Valued China-Listed Unit To Raise $1.7 Billion For Expansion

Daqo New Energy will tap its China-listed subsidiary to raise funds for the construction of a major new production facility in Inner Mongolia. Now we finally know what China's U.S.-listed solar companies are planning to do with their newly-listed Shanghai subsidiaries: use them as cash-raising cows. That's the underlying message...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 425 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisit Filed by: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Filed by: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (Commission File No. 001-39845) pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933. and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Subject Company: Ivanhoe...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Profit#Net Income#Daqo New Energy#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Daqo New Energy Corp#Xinjiang Daqo New Energy#Rmb1 04 Billion#Company
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs (GS) Misses Q4 EPS by 95c, Revenue Beats

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) reported Q4 EPS of $10.81, $0.95 worse than the analyst estimate of $11.76. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.64 billion versus the consensus estimate of $12.08 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

AT&T profit beats estimates on strong streaming growth

(Reuters) -AT&T Inc beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday amid solid growth in its streaming platform HBO Max and a rise in wireless customers, sending shares higher in premarket trading. Revenue at WarnerMedia, which houses premium TV channel HBO and streaming service HBO Max, rose 15.4%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Entrepreneur

3M's (MMM) Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q4

3M Company MMM reported solid fourth-quarter 2021 results. Its earnings surpassed estimates by 13.79% and sales exceeded the same by 0.08%. This is the company’s eighth consecutive quarter of earnings beat. Its adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were $2.31 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Axalta Provides Preliminary Selected Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Updates

GLEN MILLS, PA — Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) provided preliminary selected fourth quarter and full-year 2021 unaudited financial updates. Results in the period reflect impacts from greater than previously forecasted raw material inflation and supply chain constraints relative to guidance initially provided on October 25, 2021. Axalta expects Net Sales growth of 5.8% for Q4 (~7% excluding foreign exchange) and 18.2% for 2021, including moderately lower than forecasted foreign exchange tailwinds (guidance was ~+19% Net Sales growth for FY 2021, including ~+2% in FX). Limitations in the availability of certain raw materials also resulted in substantial unfulfilled orders during the fourth quarter. Adjusted EBIT for the fourth quarter is anticipated to be reported between $120-125 million, with full year Adjusted EBIT expected to be approximately $30 million below the midpoint of the October guidance range of $645-665 million. Free cash flow for the full year 2021 is anticipated to be above the prior guidance range of $410-430 million, with cash and cash equivalents expected at approximately $840 million as of December 31, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Barrick Gold (GOLD) announced preliminary full year and fourth quarter 2021 production results

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD)(TSX: ABX) (“Barrick” or the “Company”) today announced preliminary full year and fourth quarter 2021 production results, which demonstrate that despite the ongoing challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, it has met its annual guidance targets for the third consecutive year. Preliminary gold production for the full year of 4.44 million ounces was within the 4.4 to 4.7 million ounce guidance1 range, with both the Africa & Middle East and Latin America & Asia Pacific regions finishing the year at the higher end of their regional gold guidance range. Preliminary copper production of 415 million pounds for 2021 was also within the guidance range of 410 to 460 million pounds.
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

AGS (AGS) Reports Selected Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PlayAGS, Incorporated (NYSE: AGS) today announced selected preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 in conjunction with the Company's intention to explore a refinancing of its outstanding revolving credit facility and term loan credit facilities. A refinancing transaction could include increasing the size of the Company's revolving credit facility, extending its debt maturities and reducing its borrowing costs. Additionally, the Company could look to use a material amount of cash on the Company's balance sheet that could exceed $50 million in connection with such refinancing.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sempra Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $8.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.24. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $9.77 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Xponential Fitness (XPOF) expects to meet or exceed the high-end of the previously provided full year 2021 outlook

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), a curator of leading boutique fitness brands, today provided 2021 operating highlights and announced the Company’s participation at the Jefferies Virtual Winter Restaurant, Foodservice, Gaming, Lodging and Leisure Summit on January 24, 2022.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Minerva Surgical (UTRS) Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Revenue

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Minerva Surgical, Inc. (Nasdaq: UTRS) (Minerva Surgical or the Company), a medical device company that has established a broad product line of commercially available, minimally invasive medical devices that address the most common causes of abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB) as alternatives to hysterectomy, today reported preliminary unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2021 revenue expectations.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

AT&T (T) Reports a Mixed Quarter - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery reiterated an Overweight rating and $28.00 price target on AT&T (NYSE: T) after the company ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy