Hollysys Automation (HOLI) Receives Non-Binding $25/sh Acquisition Proposal

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering consisting of 15,571,429 units at a price of US$0.77 per unit, each unit consisting of one share of common stock (or one pre-funded warrant in lieu of one share of common stock) and one Class A warrant to purchase one share of common stock, which will immediately separate upon issuance. In addition, certain selling stockholders affiliated with the Company are selling 628,571 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock sold by a selling stockholder will be sold with one Class A warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately US$11,990,000. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, including for the potential future acquisition of vessels. The Company will not receive any of the gross proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the selling shareholders.
