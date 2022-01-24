Hollysys Automation (HOLI) Receives Non-Binding $25/sh Acquisition Proposal

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Agrify Corporation (Nasdaq: AGFY), the most innovative and vertically integrated provider of premium cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with an institutional investor and other accredited investors in a private placement transaction. Under those agreements, the Company will issue and sell 4,020,994 shares of common stock (the “Common Stock”) or, in lieu of Common Stock, pre-funded warrants (the “Pre-Funded Warrants”), and accompanying warrants (the “Warrants”) exercisable six months from closing to purchase up to 3,015,745 shares of Common Stock for a period of five years at an exercise price of $7.48 per share (the “Offering”). The Common Stock and Warrants will be sold at a combined purchase price of $6.80. Members of management and the Board, including Raymond Chang, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, participated in the Offering on the same terms as the other investors except for a combined purchase price of $6.90. The Company expects to receive gross proceeds from the Offering of approximately $27.3 million before deducting placement agent fees and estimated Offering expenses.

