Hollysys Automation (HOLI) Receives Non-Binding $25/sh Acquisition Proposal

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Recco Control Technology Pte. Ltd. and Dazheng Group (Hong Kong) Investment Holdings Company Limited, as certain members of the buyer consortium, announced today that, on December 3, 2021, the consortium...

www.streetinsider.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holi#Price Premium#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Dazheng Group#Company#The Company
